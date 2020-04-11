3,000-plus coronavirus cases in Arizona

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona April 11 3,393 cases April 10 3,112 cases April 9 3,018 cases April 8 2,726 cases April 7 2,575 cases April 6 2,456 cases April 5 2,269 cases April 4 2,019 cases April 3 1,769 cases April 2 1,598 cases April 1 1,413 cases March 31 1,289 cases March 30 1,157 cases March 29 919 cases March 28 773 cases March 27 665 cases March 26 508 cases March 25 401 cases March 24 326 cases March 23 235 cases March 21 106 cases March 20 63 cases March 19 44 cases

As of Saturday morning, Arizona added 281 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

That puts the state caseload at 3,393 cases and 108 deaths since documentation began last month by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Yavapai County and Verde Valley

In Yavapai County, there are 63 confirmed cases as of Saturday morning, with one death.

Verde Valley COVID-19 confirmed cases have held steady at 24 for the past four days. There have been 10 confirmed cases in Sedona, eight in Cottonwood and six throughout the rest of the Verde Valley.

There have been 1,498 tests done in Yavapai County, with 1,435 of those being negative.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Saturday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 36 patients, four in critical care, in the 74-bed hospital. VVMC reported two positive cases of coronavirus with eight tests pending.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

Breakdown of cases

The largest concentration of cases in Arizona remains in Maricopa County, where ADHS reported 1,981 cases as of Saturday morning. Pima County has 591 cases with the next highest frequency being in Navajo and Coconino counties with 321 and 238 cases, respectively.

Testing data

The ADHS Saturday report states 40,530 tests have now been done in Arizona with only 8% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 continue to be tested with more frequency than any other age demographic in Arizona, with 17,384 tests. Correspondingly, the 20-44 age group has received the most positive test results with 1,255, which compares with 2,020 positive tests for people 45 and older.

Women outpace men with positive COVID-19 test results in Arizona, 53% to 47%.

U.S. and global totals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the U.S. caseload has now surpassed a half-million cases with 503,594, with the U.S. death tally at 18,860.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization Saturday reported 1.698 million cases worldwide, an increase of 13,793 cases globally over Friday’s report, with 9,320 of those coming from the United States.



How do people get infected with COVID-19?

Viral droplets transmitted from an infected person’s cough or sneeze enter through your nose, mouth or eyes - the usual entry points for respiratory viruses. Even if they don’t cough or sneeze directly on you, you may get the virus if you touch something an infected person recently touched and then touch your face, nose, mouth or eyes. From there, it travels to the back of your nasal passages and to the mucous membranes in the back of your throat. That’s the place where symptoms -- such as a sore throat and dry cough -- often start. Then the virus spreads down the airway passages to the lungs. When the lungs’ membranes become inflamed, it’s harder for them to work properly.

In addition to causing problems in the lungs, the virus may also cause nausea, diarrhea or indigestion if it infects cells in the gastrointestinal system.

It can take as few as two or as many as 14 days after being exposed to the COVID-19 for the first symptom to develop. The first symptom of COVID-19 is usually a fever. Then come respiratory symptoms, like a dry cough and shortness of breath, that often turn into pneumonia. The worst cases often lead to respiratory failure, which could result in death.

Important local contact information

Yavapai Emergency Operations PPE Donations – see www.yavapai.us/chs

YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. 771-3122.

Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients – call 771-3138.

The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank - 928-442-5103