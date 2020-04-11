Clarkdale Council to vote on food tax, park improvements

CLARKDALE — A tax item and a proposed time extension for a developer to complete improvements are on the agenda for Tuesday’s Clarkdale Town Council meeting.

The meeting, to be held via Zoom, at 6 p.m. using a link available on the Agendas and Minutes page of clarkdale.az.gov. It will be the first meeting held by the council since it met March 19 to discuss COVID-19 emergency actions, and its first regular council meeting with a full agenda since March 10.

The tax item is the final step of the council’s attempt to resolve a tax discrepancy that it’s been discussing for more than six months. After reviewing reports from a software system new to Clarkdale, it became clear to Finance Director Kathy Cwiok and others that a 3% tax on food for home consumption was being collected by the Arizona Department of Revenue, despite the tax having been repealed by the Council in 2001.

The tax was collected from 2001 to 2009 and then again beginning in September 2013. The ADOR acknowledged the error and has agreed to pay back the excess tax to sellers of products, though the exact customers who paid the tax won’t see any refunds of about $64,000, spread out to 42 businesses, through December 2019.

Mayor Doug Von Gausig pointed out at a January meeting that the council doesn’t necessarily need to keep the rate at 3%. He asked the council in an informal survey, at the conclusion of a presentation by ADOR staff, if it would like to direct staff to draft an ordinance to keep the food tax rate at 3%, and no one objected.

Tuesday, there will be a public hearing and a vote on a council resolution to keep the tax at 3%.

The other resolution that’s a separate action item on Tuesday’s agenda is to accept an agreement with a developer for an extension of time to complete a park in a housing tract.

PTM Enterprises, LLC, will dedicate to the Town of Clarkdale improvements to land located west of Old Jerome Highway and north of Mescal Spur, per a 2013 restatement of development agreement for

“The Crossroads at Mingus.”

The landscaping, park improvements, and irrigation required for both Phase I and Phase II are now complete. The resolution up for vote Tuesday deeds that land to the Town of Clarkdale.