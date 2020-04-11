Cottonwood Transit, LYNX schedules reduced

COTTONWOOD — The City of Cottonwood has announced more changes to Cottonwood Area Transit and Verde Lynx services, according to a news release.

The city said the temporary changes are “due to our concern for the health of our drivers and members of our community, and a decline in the number of riders we are serving.”

Beginning Monday, April 13, CAT and Lynx service will run from 6:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. as follows.

• CAT will be switching to a one-route system with two buses traveling in opposite directions.

All but two current bus stops will continue to be serviced: Yavapai College and Pine Shadows bus stops will be closed.

As previously announced, the Cottonwood Public Library transfer location has been temporarily relocated to Garrison Park.

• LYNX will move to a weekend schedule, with one bus running in 1-1/2-hour cycles. The late-night bus service will be suspended.

• ADA/Paratransit will continue to be available for those in need of this service. All calls for ADA/Paratransit service will be screened for the protection of our drivers and other passengers.

The city requests passengers practice physical distancing of at least six feet from others while waiting for and riding public transportation, whenever practical, and to protect drivers and community by staying home if experiencing any coughing, sneezing or fever symptoms.

For information, contact the CAT office at 928-634-2287 or cat@cottonwoodaz.gov.