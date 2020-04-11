County supervisors to hold another input-free meeting

COTTONWOOD — Yavapai County’s Board of Supervisors will meet Wednesday, April 15, at 9 a.m. — but not in one place.

The board will hold its second regularly scheduled meeting since COVID-19 pandemic physical distancing began in earnest. The board will convene by phone, to minimize the amount of people in any one room, in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. There will be no public input or presentations on the agenda.

The meeting will be broadcast on the county’s website, yavapai.us.

What is on the agenda is a proposed special use permit the county would hopes to seek from Coconino National Forest’s Red Rock Ranger District for trailhead parking lots in the Cornville area.

One is an already partly developed dirt lot along Beaverhead Flat Road, near Cornville Road, and the other would involve substantial new construction, involving a new paved lot and a trail, along Cornville Road near the Verde Santa Fe development.

No money is involved in the use permit. The parking lot of the Beaverhead Flat trailhead is about 420 feet by 1200 feet; the proposed lot near Verde Santa Fe would be 1,200 feet by 600 feet. A recreational trail that connects with Cornville Road would wrap into the back of the parking lot.

Not all the items on Wednesday’s agenda involve no-money contracts or permits. In fact, two projects listed involve quite a bit of money.

The paving of Ogden Ranch Road, which will provide some relief along State Route 260 along the south edge of Cottonwood, is set to have its bid awarded. Seven companies bid on the projects, with Fann Engineering the recommended awardee of the county’s Public Works department with a bid of $796,000.

The work is set to begin 10 calendar days from when the county generates a notice to proceed. Fann Engineering is to complete the paving of the Ogden Road section from State Route 260 to Camino Real in 32 10-hour working days.

Another project is the widening of a Mint Wash bridge. There were six bidders for that project, with Public Works recommending Whelcon Contractors, LLC receive the job, due mainly to its low bid of $1.18 million.

Only one contract is on the agenda related to the construction of the new Yavapai County Criminal Justice and Detention Center. It’s a change order to add about $15,000 to the contract with Otwell Associates for the design of a parking deck.

The Detention Center in Camp Verde is getting a new roof. The third phase will cost taxpayers $182,000 if a contract with ASTA Roofing and Construction, LLC is awarded as recommended.

The board is due to get an update on COVID-19-related issues. No information is provided in the agenda packet; statistics and federal and state recommendations surrounding the virus and the illness have changed almost daily.

The board is set to convene in executive session for legal advice, consultation and discussion of litigation involving the Transwestern Pipeline Company and also to discuss contracts related to the Coors Event Center. Neither item has much packet background information; there is possible action on both items marked out on the agenda after the executive session.

