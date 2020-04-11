Obituary: Ellie Feinblatt Bauer September 16, 1934 to April 2, 2020
Ellie F. Bauer, Clarkdale, died peacefully on April 2, 2020. She was 85 years old.
She was born in New York, New York to Morris and Hannah Feinblatt.
She was married to Earl Bauer (deceased in 2015) and is survived by her three children, Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer (Clarkdale), Mike Bauer (Cottonwood) and Eric Bauer (Indian Land, South Carolina), and her son-in-law, Henri (Bud) Prud’homme and daughter-in-laws; Bonnie and Darcy Bauer, five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren called her Grandma.
Ellie was a graduate of the School of Music and Art in New York City and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Denver and Master of Fine Arts from Ohio State University.
Ellie was an art teacher in the Denver Public Schools and an art professor at the University of Denver. She was an accomplished painter and multi-media artist whose works have been shown around the world – they hang in homes of many friends, in several museums and private collections. She was also a founding member of Made In Clarkdale.
In addition to being an artist, for the past 36 years, she was actively engaged in many ways in her town – Clarkdale. She was a business owner along with her family in Alcora Marble. She served her community as a member of the Clarkdale Planning Commission, Design Review Board and Municipal Property Corporation and served as a council member and vice-mayor.
Simply said about Ellie: “Art was her life but her family, teaching and her community were her loves.”
In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, a gathering of friends and family in celebration of her life will be held in the fall. The family asks that any recognition of Ellie Bauer’s life be a contribution to Clarkdale-Jerome School’s art programs.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
