Obituary: Locy Marius Rogers 24 Feb 1929 – 7 April 2020

Locy Marius Rogers, Arizona Native, long time Clarkdale resident and “The Verde Valley Bee Man,” passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, 7 April 2020.



He was born in Joseph City, Arizona to the late George and Mamie Rogers on 24 February 1929. He grew up and learned his great work ethic on the family ranch in Joseph City.





He was not drafted into the service, as a young man due to the birthmark on his face. He worked several seasonal type jobs until about 1955, when he decided he needed a more stable, year-round job and went to work for the Gilbert School District as a Bus Driver/Janitor. He worked there for about 4 years.

During this time, he met and married Evelyn Manning in 1959.



Shortly after they were married, they moved to the Verde Valley, where Locy was a school bus driver and janitor for Mingus Union High School. He drove students to and from school and to many ball games throughout northern Arizona.

After several years at the High School, he left to work for the Clarkdale Commercial Laundry, just down the street from his home.



He delivered clean linens to businesses and resorts all over the Verde Valley.



In about 1972, he went to work for Babbitt’s Lumber Yard in Cottonwood. He retired at age 69 in 1998 from the Lumber Yard, after 26.5 years.



Many people knew and recognized Locy wherever he went. Locy is also known to many in the Verde Valley as “The Bee Man”, and was very recognizable for many years in his red truck with the Bees on the sides and the waving hand hanging from the rearview mirror. He helped hundreds of people by removing swarms of bees from their yards and homes. He really enjoyed teaching and talking to people about bees.





For many who drove past his home in lower Clarkdale, his garden was always a beautiful site. After he retired, he could frequently be found working in his garden. He always waved to everyone who passed, and would chat if you stopped. He always shared fruits and vegetables from his garden and yard with anyone who stopped by.



Locy is a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He always greeted everyone at the doors of the church. He loved to greet people and shake hands, not only at church, but wherever he went.



His mission in life was to set a good example and try to make people happy.





After his marriage to Evelyn and moving to Clarkdale, they were blessed with 6 children. Linda, George (Jaimie), Mark, Sandra (Michael), Robert and Dustin (Kristi). He currently has 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, 13 siblings, his wife of almost 49 years and one son. He is survived by 5 children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends.



Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather again.



The family wishes to thank Maggie’s Hospice for helping care for Locy during his final year and a half.



We also wish to thank Bueler Funeral Home and the Town of Clarkdale for their help with final arrangements and burial in the Valley View Cemetery.



Information provided by survivors.