Police roles vary on governor’s COVID-19 order

YAVAPAI COUNTY — Law enforcement agencies are taking slightly different approaches to following up on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s March 30 advisory for citizens to stay home unless seeking essential products or services.

April 3, conceding there’s no way to operate many types of businesses safely in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the shuttering of barbers, beauty parlors, nail salons, massage parlors and spas and parks that don’t allow for proper physical distancing.

Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesman for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies have been directed to approach each situation on a case-by-case basis.

“The direction to deputies if called to a potential violation of the governor’s order is to inform and educate,” D’Evelyn said. “If non-essential businesses are found operating, the Yavapai County Health Department will initially seek compliance via phone contact.”

Further enforcement will depend on the circumstances based on input from the Health Department and County Attorney, D’Evelyn said.

D’Evelyn also points out that Ducey’s executive order says “No person shall be required to provide documentation of proof of their activities to justify their activities under this order.”

“Traffic stops will only occur in the normal course of business regarding routine traffic violations or based on reasonable suspicion investigative inquires related to criminal activity,” he said. “We cannot anticipate the nuance of every situation, so it is difficult to predict a circumstance that would necessitate a citation. Deputies will handle this on a case-by-case basis.”

Clarkdale

Clarkdale Police Department Sgt. Troy Smith said there hasn’t been much resistance to the governor’s orders.

“We have closed all public playgrounds and restrooms, but town parks are still open,” Smith said. “We haven’t received reports of violations or any complaints of large gatherings or non-essential travel.”

Smith said Clarkdale police established a program to assist residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Help for Our Community” is a program where officers will assist with basic tasks such as picking up or delivering groceries or meals, performing light household chores, picking up and delivering mail from the Clarkdale Post Office and assisting with access to Internet-based services.

The program is contingent on the department’s call load being low.

Cottonwood

Cottonwood Police Sgt. Monica Kuhlt said officers in the city will be contacted by code enforcement if there are issues with initial attempts to inform and educate.

“Community Development will lead this effort (with its code enforcement department) but is supported by the police department, if and when needed,” she said.

Cottonwood Community Development Director Scott Ellis said the city’s parks are currently open, however, some of the park facilities are closed, such as playground equipment, the Riverfront skate park and the Old Town basketball courts.

“We ask for compliance, for people to police themselves, and encourage people to look at the governor’s executive orders and will provide them with reminders of what are in the orders. Any concerns should be directed to the Community Development Department.”

Jerome

Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma said things have gotten very quiet in town.

“Dead quiet,” he said.

The chief said the only issues that have come up involved discussions over whether a few businesses in town qualify for the governor’s “essential” list. Whether a place sells food seemed to be a main criteria, Muma said.

“Food is food,” Muma said. “It’s not for me to determine if someone can live off of salsa alone, or if there is some subspecies of food that’s recreational.”

The chief said most Jerome businesses closed after the governor’s first shutdown order, and after the March 30 order, there were only two places open, selling food for delivery or carry-out only.

Camp Verde

Lt. Daniel Jacobs of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office said the agency has increased business checks and neighborhood patrols to help support the governor’s stay-at-home advisory.

“A lot of what the deputies have done is provide information and guidance to the various businesses,” Jacobs said. “It’s mainly checking in with the local restaurants and make sure they are complying with the no-dining and takeout-only directives.”

Jacobs said if deputies happen to come across a business that is not complying, and in violation, the best approach will be for them is to notify the health department.

He said CVMO has not had any problems with, or reports of, large gatherings.

“We have had the occasional house party that might get a bit too noisy, and this has easily been resolved by a visit to that residence letting them know if they are being too loud and disturbing their neighbors,” Jacobs said. “Compliance here in Camp Verde has been above par. We feel that everyone is taking the stay at home advisory seriously.”