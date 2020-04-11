VFW Post 7400 delivers supplies to local nonprofits

COTTONWOOD — Thursday, April 2, volunteers from Bert Black Jr. VFW Post 7400 loaded up a truck filled with supplies to be taken to the Verde Valley Sanctuary, Cottonwood Senior Center, and the Old Town Mission in Cottonwood.

Included in the load were gallon bottles of bleach, 50-ounce hand sanitizer containers, 180 pounds of hamburger, 10 care packs for the homeless, boxes of gloves, soap, canned food, and much more.

The City of Cottonwood’s newly formed Community Resources Program connected the VFW with the non-profits to get the donations where they were needed.

That day, the Old Town Mission was able to served 235 people and the Senior Center served 280 more.

In addition, the Verde Valley Sanctuary is at its capacity for residents.

The City of Cottonwood urges area residents to support to these organizations, if at all possible.

The Community Resources Program has been established to assist with these types of exchanges so that organizations can get the supplies and funding to where they will help the most.

The city is still in need of donations of hand sanitizer, gloves, toilet paper, paper towels, rubbing alcohol, diapers, and formula. First responders also need tympanic thermometers.

Donations can be dropped off at the Cottonwood Recreation Center parking lot by appointment only. Call ahead at 928-340-2700 so a volunteer can meet you there.

To learn more about the program, visit cottonwoodaz.gov/crp. To volunteer, donate, or report a community need, send an email to communityresources@cottonwoodaz.gov or call 928-340-2700.

To see a listing of resources available to community members and small businesses, visit the COVID-19 Response section of the City of Cottonwood’s website, cottonwoodaz.gov.