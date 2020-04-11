OFFERS
Work begins on Phase 1B of Camp Verde Sports Complex
Fields should be finished by end of September, contractor says

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: April 11, 2020 11:20 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — If all goes as planned, Phase 1B of the Camp Verde Sports Complex will be finished by the end of September.

That’s what John Bassous of Tierra Verde Builders said recently, as the company and its subcontractors have started building two baseball/softball fields and two football/soccer fields at the complex on State Route 260 east of the Verde Ranger Station.

With state, county and local leadership stressing social distancing among ways to keep from contracting COVID-19, Bassous said that Tierra Verde has “educated our staff on safe practices and continue to practice good safety measures put in place by WHO (World Health Organization), CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and other various organizations.”

“Hopefully with the safe practices that have been put in place, we will continue at the same pace and complete the project in a timely manner,” Bassous said.

The ball fields, according to Camp Verde Parks and Recreation Manager Mike Marshall, will all be full-sized, lighted, use natural grass and “hope to be playable by fall.”

Marshall also said that the football/soccer fields and the baseball/softball fields will be “able to be marked to allow multiple smaller soccer fields for younger players.”

The Town currently uses the fields at Butler Park for baseball, softball, soccer and football, fields, which according to Marshall are “heavily used and in poor condition.”

The fields at the new sports complex will “allow more kids easier scheduled access and allow our local sports leagues to host tournaments as fundraisers,” he said.

Tierra Verde and its subcontractors will also build “related parking lots, access roads and walkways, as well as planned construction of a restroom/concession facility,” Marshall said.

Camp Verde is also continuing construction on its 1.6-mile walking and biking trail that will surround the complex. The trail, funded in part by $78K grant from Arizona State Parks & Trails, is a 10’ wide stabilized gravel surface.

Most of the trail, Marshall said, is “easy grades, except for a hill on the eastern end of the park.” Marshall also said that there are plans for a “bypass to allow people to make a circuit and miss the hill.”

For more information, call Parks and Recreation at 928-554-0828 or email parks@campverde.az.gov.

