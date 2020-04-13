OFFERS
26 COVID-19 cases now confirmed in Verde Valley

By Dan Engler
Originally Published: April 13, 2020 3:30 p.m.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has confirmed two new positive COVOID-19 patients in the county, both from the Verde Valley.

The 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 13 update from Community Health Services reports 67 cases throughout the county, with 26 of those cases confirmed in the Verde Valley. That ends the Verde Valley’s six-day run with no new confirmed cases.

Community Health Services reports 10 confirmed cases in Sedona, nine in Cottonwood and seven throughout the rest of the Verde Valley.

There have been 1,620 tests done in Yavapai County, with 1,555 of those being negative (95.6%).

There has only been one confirmed death of COVID-19 in Yavapai County.

Women outpace men by a 40-27 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS. County Health Services also reports that three patients afflicted with COVID-19 have fully recovered.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Monday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 46 patients, seven in critical care, in the 74-bed hospital. VVMC reported three positive cases of coronavirus with 17 tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 38 positive tests with 29 results pending. FMC has admitted 154 patients, 41 in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

