Camp Verde School Board considers contract with administrator-in-charge

CAMP VERDE — Tuesday, the Camp Verde School Board is expected to go into executive session to discuss a contract with Danny Howe, the district’s administrator-in-charge.

Although the district urges the public to attend the 7 p.m. April 14 meeting via Zoom, members of the board will meet at the multi-use complex library, 280 Camp Lincoln Road.

“I think Bob Simbric will be there via Zoom,” Board Member Helen Freeman said. “The rest of us will be meeting live. It's a big library.”

“To comply with the government guideline to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people … in-person attendance will be strictly limited to 10 persons,” the school board’s agenda for Tuesday states.

An employee of the district for 29 years, Howe taught mathematics and science for 19 years before he was named Camp Verde Middle School principal. Howe took over as the district’s administrator-in-charge in February 2018.

The school board will also discuss graduation/promotion for 2020, as well as the COVID-19 school closure.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42