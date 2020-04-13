OFFERS
Mon, April 13
Weather  46.0°
Man arrested after Walmart lot wreck; 0.173 BAC detected

Jose Angel Castro

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: April 13, 2020 7:39 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — Jose Angel Castro, 24, of Cottonwood, was arrested Friday afternoon after police say he had a parking-lot accident and turned out to have a breath alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit.

Friday, at about 4:45 p.m., according to a news release, Cottonwood police officers responded to the Walmart parking lot for a hit-and-run accident, with the driver possibly impaired.

Another caller said the suspect, after striking another vehicle with his truck, parked by the grocery pick-up, got out and gestured toward someone as if he wanted to fight.

When officers arrived, the suspect, later identified as Castro, saw officers and fled into a ditch nearby. After a short foot pursuit, Castro was taken into custody.

Police determined Castro allegedly struck a parked passenger car in the parking lot, pushing it several feet. No one was injured, but at least one person was close by the vehicle when Castro struck it.

Neither vehicle sustained serious damage.

Officers conducted a DUI investigation and determined Castro’s breath alcohol concentration was allegedly 0.173, and that his driver’s license is suspended.

He was subsequently charged with two felonies — aggravated DUI and endangerment. He was also charged with two misdemeanors — leaving the scene of an accident with an unattended vehicle, and disorderly conduct

Castro was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center about two hours after the first call came in. He was still in jail as of Monday evening and also had a non-extraditable warrant out of New Mexico for a DUI.

More like this story

Hit and run suspect grabs rum while fleeing
Camp Verde man arrested on drug charges in Clarkdale
Main Street crash results in DUI arrest
Cottonwood man accused of robbing woman, breaking driver's window with rock
