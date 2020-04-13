Mingus Union takes meetings to Zoom

COTTONWOOD — Rynnie Scott has been a part of Mingus Union’s Hope Center since it opened in August.

In 2020-2021, Scott, the district’s community and family outreach coordinator, will become a special education teacher.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, the Mingus Union School Board will acknowledge Scott’s transition and other personnel moves as the district takes its school board meetings online during the COVID-19 school closure.

Thanks to Zoom technology, the school board will be able to observe Gov. Doug Ducey’s March 30 and April 3 executive orders due to the coronavirus crisis. Thursday’s agenda will “only deal with items that are necessary,” Superintendent Mike Westcott said Monday.

The April 16 agenda packet, which includes the Zoom link to the meeting, will be available within 24 hours of the meeting at mingusunion.com.

“For the time being,” Mingus Union has suspended the call to the public for items not on the agenda, Westcott said.

But the public can still make its voice heard, the superintendent said, by contacting him or any of the board members with any questions or concerns. Those items, however, will not be discussed during the April meeting.

The Mingus Union School Board will also discuss the district’s Google drives system for providing academics to students during the school closure, and will also discuss a possible drivers education course.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42