Police: Man who has been deported four times found with cocaine in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD — A man was arrested Friday night after he was found to be using a fake driver’s license — and was later found to allegedly be in possession of almost one gram of cocaine.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Marco Brito Velazquez, 42, was contacted in the 500 block of North Main Street for “suspicious activity.” Velazquez provided an officer a fake Sonora, Mexico driver’s license, bearing a false name, in order to hide the fact that he had a valid DUI warrant out of Cottonwood Municipal Court for his arrest.

After numerous inconsistencies with Velazquez’s identity, he was taken into custody for providing false information. After being arrested, Velazquez’s true name was determined, and the warrant was found.

A Cottonwood Police Department K-9, Kratos, conducted a narcotic sniff of the vehicle and showed a positive alert. During the subsequent search of the vehicle, a usable amount — slightly less than one gram — of cocaine was discovered.

Velazquez admitted to the possession of the cocaine.

He was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for the narcotics violations, taking the identity of another and the misdemeanor warrant. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also put a hold on Velazquez; he had been previously removed from the country four times and had been convicted for illegal entry.