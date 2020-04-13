OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, April 13
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Police: Man who has been deported four times found with cocaine in Cottonwood

Marco Brito Velazquez

Marco Brito Velazquez

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: April 13, 2020 7:43 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — A man was arrested Friday night after he was found to be using a fake driver’s license — and was later found to allegedly be in possession of almost one gram of cocaine.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, Marco Brito Velazquez, 42, was contacted in the 500 block of North Main Street for “suspicious activity.” Velazquez provided an officer a fake Sonora, Mexico driver’s license, bearing a false name, in order to hide the fact that he had a valid DUI warrant out of Cottonwood Municipal Court for his arrest.

After numerous inconsistencies with Velazquez’s identity, he was taken into custody for providing false information. After being arrested, Velazquez’s true name was determined, and the warrant was found.

A Cottonwood Police Department K-9, Kratos, conducted a narcotic sniff of the vehicle and showed a positive alert. During the subsequent search of the vehicle, a usable amount — slightly less than one gram — of cocaine was discovered.

Velazquez admitted to the possession of the cocaine.

He was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for the narcotics violations, taking the identity of another and the misdemeanor warrant. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement also put a hold on Velazquez; he had been previously removed from the country four times and had been convicted for illegal entry.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Special Crime Unit finds cocaine in home with infant children
Drug dog spots apparent drug dealer
Special Crimes Unit arrests Cottonwood business owner
Crime/Emergency Services 9-5-07
More than 400 Fentanyl pills, 20 grams of cocaine recovered during investigation
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News