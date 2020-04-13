State, county numbers show downturn in weekend COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona April 13 3,702 cases April 12 3,539 cases April 11 3,393 cases April 10 3,112 cases April 9 3,018 cases April 8 2,726 cases April 7 2,575 cases April 6 2,456 cases April 5 2,269 cases April 4 2,019 cases April 3 1,769 cases April 2 1,598 cases April 1 1,413 cases March 31 1,289 cases March 30 1,157 cases March 29 919 cases March 28 773 cases March 27 665 cases March 26 508 cases March 25 401 cases March 24 326 cases March 23 235 cases March 21 106 cases March 20 63 cases March 19 44 cases

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona continued their slower pace over the weekend with the state reporting 161 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Monday morning’s tally from the Arizona Department of Health Services marked the second consecutive day the state recorded less than 200 new cases in Arizona. That follows a week in which 250 or more cases was recorded on four different days, including the single-day high mark of 292 new cases between April 8 and 9.

Monday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,702 cases of coronavirus in Arizona.

ADHS also confirmed 122 deaths in the state since the first COVID-19 death March 21.

Yavapai County and Verde Valley

Consistent with the downturn in weekend cases as the state level, Yavapai County has held firm over the past 24 hours with 65 cases with one death.

Verde Valley COVID-19 confirmed cases have held steady at 24 for the past six days. There have been 10 confirmed cases in Sedona, eight in Cottonwood and six throughout the rest of the Verde Valley.

There have been 1,620 tests done in Yavapai County, with 1,555 of those being negative (95.6%).

Women outpace men by a 38-27 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS. County Health Services also reports that three patients afflicted with COVID-19 have fully recovered.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Monday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 46 patients, seven in critical care, in the 74-bed hospital. VVMC reported three positive cases of coronavirus with 17 tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 38 positive tests with 29 results pending. FMC also has admitted 154 patients, 41 in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

Breakdown of cases

The largest concentration of cases in Arizona remains in Maricopa County, where ADHS reported 2,020 cases as of Monday morning.

Pima County has 668 cases with the next highest frequency being in Navajo and Coconino counties with 345 and 253 cases, respectively.

Testing data

The ADHS Monday report states 43,347 tests have now been done in Arizona with only 8% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 continue to be tested with more frequency than any other age demographic in Arizona, with 18,492 tests. Correspondingly, the 20-44 age group has received the most positive test results with 1,360, which compares with 2,208 positive tests for people 45 and older. People 65 and older in Arizona have experienced 899 positive tests.

Women outpace men with positive COVID-19 test results in Arizona, 53% to 47%. Of the 122 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, 62% have been men. Eighty-four of the state’s 122 deaths have been from people 65 and older.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, now includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 557,571, with the U.S. death tally at more than 21,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization Saturday reported 1.85 million cases worldwide.

Arizona Need to Know

• Arizonans shall limit their time away from their place of residence or property, except:

1) To conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or;

2) For employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions; or

3)To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services;

4) And for employment if as a sole proprietor or family owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public.

• Essential businesses that remain open shall implement rules and procedures that facilitate physical distancing and spacing of individuals of at least 6 feet.

• Arizonans are encouraged to improve social connectedness, resiliency, and help-seeking behavior.

• Arizona schools state-wide are closed through the end of the school year.

• All restaurants are required to provide dine-out options only.

• All bars, movie theaters, and gyms are required to close.

• All elective surgeries are halted in the state of Arizona.

• If someone in your family has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home and contact your medical provider.

• All mass gatherings of 10 or more people must be canceled or postponed.