Mon, April 13
Supplies needed for DV shelter, substance abuse recovery facilites

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: April 13, 2020 12:13 p.m.

MATFORCE put out a call Monday for supplies for three Verde Valley nonprofits that help people in specific types of crises.

Verde Valley Sanctuary, a domestic violence shelter, and substance abuse facilities Steps to Recovery and Lighthouse Sober Living are part of a collection effort taking place Tuesday.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., donations of supplies for these three facilities will take place at four locations:

-Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road, Sedona, main lower-lot entrance.

-Cottonwood Police Department, 199 South 6th St., Cottonwood, main lobby.

-Cafe José restaurant, 2370 State Route 89A, Suite 1, Sedona.

-Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, 646 South 1st St., Camp Verde.

Gifts will be provided to the first five cars at each location.

Verde Valley Sanctuary offers a safe haven for victims of family violence and sexual assault, providing shelter, community outreach, legal advocacy and education and prevention.

In dropping off supplies, please comply with social distancing recommendations. The Centes for Disease Control now recommends the general public wear non-medical, cloth masks in public places to help slow the spread of the virus.

The following items are needed for residents who have run from abusive partners:

• Face masks

• Hand sanitizer

• Hand wipes

• Surface cleaners

• Gift cards for gas, groceries, clothes or restaurants

• Makeup

• Hair dye

• Lotion

• Perfume

• Deodorant

• Toothbrushes

• Toothpaste

• Diapers (all sizes)

• Rash creams

Steps to Recovery and The Lighthouse Sober Living are in desperate need of the following items to assist residents in coping, avoiding relapse and any subsequent violence:

• Board games

• Tools to repair and maintain mountain bikes

• Cleaning supplies including sanitizer wipes, hand wipes, toilet paper

• Personal hygiene products, including toothbrushes/ toothpaste, dental floss, soap, shampoo, conditioner, razors, shaving cream, deodorant

• Food staples such as rice, pasta, soup, cereal, bread, all canned goods, pasta sauce, tomato sauce, crackers

• Cold medicine (NOT Nyquil), vitamins

• Pre-loaded cards for Walmart or grocery stores.

