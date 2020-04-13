Suspect’s hospital visit leads to arrests

On Monday, April 6, a Prescott police officer was dispatched to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center regarding a patient who was admitted for an apparent opioid overdose, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

While medical staff was removing the clothing and shoes of Thandan Hammel, 30, of Prescott, staff allegedly found heroin, methamphetamine and Xanax pills possibly containing fentanyl.

Once stabilized, Hammel agreed to speak with Detectives from the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking task force.

Detectives arrived and learned Hammel’s girlfriend, 25-year-old Alexis Wilkes from Prescott, had dropped him off at the emergency room and left. She returned a short time later.

Hammel gave consent to check his phone and detectives found numerous text messages related to the purchase and sales of a large amount of illegal drugs.

Both Hammel and Wilkes reside in an apartment in the 700 block of Second Street in Prescott.

Detectives spoke with Wilkes, who admitted dropping off Hammel at the hospital and leaving with a black “bag of drugs” she intended to “throw away.”

A consent check of her cell phone also revealed her involvement in the purchase and sales of illegal drugs.

Based on the investigation to this point, detectives sought and secured a search warrant for the Second Street apartment. During service of the warrant, detectives found numerous items including nearly one ounce of black tar heroin packaged for sales, along with quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana.

Digital scales used as part of the sales operation were also seized.



Wilkes was arrested that afternoon and Hammel the next day, April 7, after hospital treatment. The test for fentanyl involving the tablets was positive.

Information from the cell phones led to a possible heroin dealer, 24-year-old Alex Klingensmith, residing in the 3400 block of N. Dale Drive in Prescott Valley. Klingensmith was on probation.

On April 9, PANT detectives served a search warrant at the North Dale Drive home. A total of five people were detained, including Klingensmith, 29-year-old Aaron Mauger and 30-year-old Sheali Mandik.



During a search of the residence, detectives located a daily pill container with methamphetamine and heroin. On a nearby shelf, a half gram of methamphetamine was found along with a glass pipe.

In a clear glass container, five or six tied-off balloons were seized -- each allegedly containing a quantity of heroin. Several items of paraphernalia were found throughout the home with evidence of methamphetamine residue.

This included pipes, mirrors and credit cards. More than grams of heroin was recovered, the release states.

In follow-up interviews with Klingensmith and Mandik, both allegedly admitted to using heroin and methamphetamine, with Mandik acknowledging heroin sales. They claimed the heroin was provided by Mauger, who denied the accusation while admitting he was a methamphetamine user and owned one of the mirrors with methamphetamine residue.

Mauger was also on active probation.

Charges:

Thandan Hammel - Two counts of possession of narcotic drugs for sale (heroin/fentanyl), possession/use of narcotic drugs - (heroin/fentanyl), possession/use of dangerous drugs - (methamphetamine), possession/use of marijuana, possession of a prescription-only drug (gabapentin), possession of drug paraphernalia (meth, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana), and tampering with physical evidence.

He remains in the Camp Verde Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Alexis Christen Wilkes - possession of narcotic drugs for sale - (heroin), possession/use of narcotic drugs - (heroin/fentanyl), possession/use of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), possession/use of marijuana, possession of a prescription-only drug - (gabapentin), possession of drug paraphernalia - (meth, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana), and tampering with physical evidence.

She remains in the Camp Verde Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.