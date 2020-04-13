Will Camp Verde buy water company?

CAMP VERDE – In 2018, the Town of Camp Verde unsuccessfully tried to purchase the Camp Verde Water System for $6.5 million.

Wednesday, council will consider spending as much as $50K of the town’s reserve funds for a legal, financial, operational and engineering assessment of the water company located at 499 S. 6th St.

The report, which would be performed by its water rights attorney, Moyes Sellers & Hendricks, would include a “recommendation regarding the proposed price of acquiring” the water company, Steve Wene wrote in a March 6 letter to the Town of Camp Verde.

According to Wene’s letter, the analysis by Moyes Sellers & Hendricks is “not an appraisal, which regulations intend to be performed only by registered appraisers, but it will offer the town “the judgment of the professionals collaborating on the report.”

“This should offer the town sufficient information to use to negotiate” a purchase of the Camp Verde Water System, Wene wrote.

Should council approve the proposed assessment, it would be completed within 90 days, according to council’s May 15 agenda packet.

The assessment, Town Manager Russ Martin said Monday, is a matter of “due diligence with the water company.”

“We have a pretty good idea the scope of things council wants to see ultimately if it should move forward with a water company purchase,” Martin said.

Martin also said that the town has been working with Moyes Sellers & Hendricks the past couple of months “to put this in front of council.”

According to the agenda packet, the assessment would “remain attorney-client privileged as work product in support of the potential acquisition of the water company assets.”

Although the assessment would be paid for with reserve funds, the water company would be a “revenue-based purchase,” Martin said.

“The question is ‘does the business generate enough revenue,’” Martin said. “This is not a sales tax issue at all.”

