70 COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; 29 in Verde Valley

Yavapai County Community Health Services Tuesday reported there are now 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county; 29 of them coming from the Verde Valley.

After holding steady at 24 cases in the Verde Valley for six consecutive days, there have now been five additional positive tests confirmed locally in the past 24 hours.

YCCHS reports 10 confirmed cases in Sedona, 12 in Cottonwood and seven throughout the rest of the Verde Valley.

There have been 1,690 tests done in Yavapai County, with 70 coming back positive.

Women outpace men by a 43-27 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS. County Health Services also reports that three patients afflicted with COVID-19 have fully recovered.

Hospital Reports

Tuesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 40 patients, seven in critical care, in the 74-bed hospital. VVMC reported three positive cases of coronavirus with 14 tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 38 positive tests with 28 results pending. FMC has admitted 137 patients, 41 in critical care.

Arizona Department of Health Services



Confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide showed a slower pace for the third consecutive day, according to the Tuesday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Following last week’s run of 250 or more cases for four consecutive days, Tuesday’s ADHS report shows fewer than 200 new cases for the third consecutive day.

In the past 24 hours, the state added 104 new cases, ADHS reported Tuesday.

Also Tuesday, the state confirmed 131 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, an increase of nine in the past 24 hours.

Breakdown of cases

The largest concentration of cases in Arizona remains in Maricopa County, where ADHS reported 2,056 cases as of Tuesday morning.

Pima County has 685 cases with the next highest frequency being in Navajo and Coconino counties with 355 and 270 cases, respectively.

Testing data

The ADHS Tuesday report states 44,096 tests have now been done in Arizona with 8% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 continue to be tested with more frequency than any other age demographic in Arizona, with 18,772 tests. Correspondingly, the 20-44 age group has received the most positive test results with 1,399, which compares with 2,270 positive tests for people 45 and older. People 65 and older in Arizona have experienced 921 positive tests.

Women outpace men with positive COVID-19 test results in Arizona, 53% to 47%. Of the 131 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, 61% have been men. Ninety-one of the state’s 131 deaths have been from people 65 and older.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, now includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 582,607, with the U.S. death tally nearing 25,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization Tuesday reported 1.92 million cases worldwide.

Arizona Need to Know

• Arizonans shall limit their time away from their place of residence or property, except:

1) To conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or;

2) For employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions; or

3) To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services;

4) And for employment if as a sole proprietor or family owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public.

• Essential businesses that remain open shall implement rules and procedures that facilitate physical distancing and spacing of individuals of at least 6 feet.

• Arizonans are encouraged to improve social connectedness, resiliency, and help-seeking behavior.

• Arizona schools state-wide are closed through the end of the school year.

• All restaurants are required to provide dine-out options only.

• All bars, movie theaters, and gyms are required to close.

• All elective surgeries are halted in the state of Arizona.

• If someone in your family has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home and contact your medical provider.

• All mass gatherings of 10 or more people must be canceled or postponed.