Chamber Music Sedona still trying to engage musicians

A musician’s world often involves close friendships — even if that world encompasses several time zones or continents.

Chamber Music Sedona, a nonprofit that’s been around for almost four decades, is trying to keep young musicians engaged in their art with school, in-person tutelage and performances suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chamber Music Sedona President Brynn Unger penned a letter to local artists featured on the nonprofit’s website, chambermusicsedona.org. There is also a list of activities the organization is either engaging in, or inviting, musicians to engage in, as part of its effort to keep music alive and in the hearts and minds of Verde Valley residents while no shows or group rehearsals are happening.

“As we navigate these challenging times together, Chamber Music Sedona wants to let you know that we are thinking of you,” Unger wrote. “We know that the music we all love offers us an escape from some of the stress we are under and brings us a peace that not much else can afford.”

Artistic Director Nick Canellakis, who lives in New York City but spends much of each year in Sedona, recorded a video message to students as well. It can be found on the YouTube.com page titled “ChamberMusicSedona.”

Canellakis said the organization was able to put on three of its five shows scheduled as part of the 2019-20 season.

As chamber music venues and groups tend to book a year or two in advance, most of the 2020-21 season is already committed. One 2019-20 show will be moved to 2020-21 and the other will have to wait until the 2021-22 season.

Canellakis said he lives in the Washington Heights part of northern Manhattan in New York City. He said it’s a frightening time for musicians, not only because many make their living in an industry built around live performing that is currently frozen, but also because large group settings and cities are where the deadly COVID-19 virus has spread the fastest.

“It’s a really scary time, on several levels,” he said.

Unger said Chamber Music Sedona has dedicated funds to pay the scheduled musicians and for the facilities it booked.

The break gives the organization a chance to catch up on some important fronts. One is donating much-needed instruments to schools in the area; there will also be videos of past artists posted to the group’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

“We continue to keep in touch with our school music programs and directors to find ways we can bringing music to students,” Unger wrote in her letter.

Canellakis, who just wrapped up his second winter with Chamber Music Sedona, is in the process of setting up a way for visiting artists to conduct some type of group video tutorials on specific instruments, such as the violin, the viola and the cello.

That plan is still in the discussion stages, so Canellakis isn’t certain of all the details yet, but he hopes to gear it toward Sedona Red Rock High School students through Nathaniel Wolkstein, with district permission and support, and possibly other area schools as well.

Chamber Music Sedona is best reached by email at info@chambermusicsedona.org.