Commentary: Camp Verdeans should be proud of school board

I read with interest the “Commentary-My Turn” article by Dianne Post on Wednesday, April 8. In her opening paragraph, Ms. Post drew attention to myself and two other citizens of the Verde Valley as “instigators” of the Camp Verde School Board’s unanimous decision to offer an elective course in the Bible.

She also mentioned that we had “…no church and no children in the C.V.S.D…,” which, it might be noted, is presumably also true of her.

But, I am sure we, as citizens of the Verde Valley with many long and deep roots to our local communities, have more interest in the welfare of our young people than do outsiders with a single agenda to withhold the freedom of choice to students who desire to know about the Bible’s contribution to our cultural heritage.

Ms. Post fails to draw attention to section C of A.R.S. 15-717.01, which says: “A school district or charter school may offer an elective course pertaining to how the Bible has influenced western culture for pupils in grades nine through 12.

A school may offer this course as an online course. A school district or charter school may develop a new curriculum or use an existing curriculum that includes teachers’ guides and that is currently in use in public schools in this state or in other states.”

The Camp Verde School Board is clearly within its rights to offer the course this law authorizes. The legal review Ms. Post refers to (section D) may be done by counsel for the district or outside counsel; the law itself doesn’t specify who is to conduct the review.

The secularist frames any debate about the Bible and faith in the public square as a violation of the principle of “separation of church and state.”

This reveals ignorance of the fact that this perspective is a relatively recent invention that developed in the twentieth century, after over three centuries of colonial and constitutional history in America.

Biblical instruction in public schools during that time was expected and mandated. The phrase itself, as it is now used, doesn’t come close to what Thomas Jefferson meant by it in a private letter to the Danbury Baptists in 1802. (For those interested in educating themselves on this matter see: https://billofrightsinstitute.org/founding-documents/primary-source-documents/danburybaptists/).

The founders perception of the so-called “Establishment clause,” the First Amendment of the Constitution, was radically different from the modern notion.

They understood, as demonstrated by the fact that Jefferson himself attended a church service in Congress just two days after penning the famous “separation” phrase, the First Amendment’s intention was to disallow the federal government from establishing a (federal, country-wide) state religion such as the European countries almost universally practiced at the time.

The second part of the Amendment, of equal importance, states that Congress shall “…make no law respecting…prohibiting the free exercise (of religion.)”

That meant the states were to determine their own policies with respect to religion, free from the interference of the federal (national) government.

The “free exercise of religion” was to be sacrosanct and not infringed in both public and private spheres.

Camp Verde residents and parents should be proud of their elected school board. They had the courage to act on the law providing the freedom for our young people to learn about one of the chief foundations of our national heritage.

Far from endangering civil liberty, knowledge of the Bible’s part in our history and culture actually will be seen to secure it. Suppression of thought, of belief or unbelief, these days is coming, not from people of faith, but from those who have thinly-veiled hostility to the Bible.

The words, quoted approvingly by Ms. Post, are chilling to anyone who loves liberty: “The Bible is not based on fact, but on ideology, and it is ideology we must curtail…”



Using the power of the state to suppress the free exercise of religion was one of the chief reasons our forefathers came to America. We cannot allow state power to be used by any group, secularist or religionist, as the tool to persecute others or to favor certain viewpoints.

Barry W. Jones is a resident of Cottonwood and a follower of Jesus Christ.