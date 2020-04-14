OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, April 14
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Consolidation effort goes forward despite coronavirus restrictions

Andy Groseta

Andy Groseta

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: April 14, 2020 9:24 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools needs to collect 1,592 signatures by June 1 for the consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts to appear on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

But committee leader Andy Groseta said this week that coronavirus restrictions has slowed the process to collect those signatures on their petitions.

“COVID-19 has slowed our petition campaign,” Groseta said. “We are having difficulty getting signatures because we cannot come in close contact with others.”

The pro-consolidation committee “has approximately half of the signatures required,” Groseta said Thursday.

“There are still many people ready to get back to work in collecting signatures,” Groseta said. “We are in unprecedented times. (COVID-19) has changed everybody’s lives. We have been told to hunker down for a good three-to-four weeks and that is exactly what our committee has done. We are respecting all of the newly issued orders and are hoping for a speedy recovery for our nation’s economy.”

Despite the delay in collecting signatures, Groseta said that the committee is “very optimistic that we be successful in collecting the required number of signatures to get the school consolidation matter on the ballot for this November’s general election.”

Although it is not known when Gov. Doug Ducey’s April 3 executive order will be lifted, Groseta said his committee has not asked Yavapai County School Superintendent’s office about “any possible changes to the consolidation deadlines.”

Friday, Superintendent Tim Carter said he is “not aware of any statutory provision that allows” the county school superintendent’s office to change deadlines to the consolidation election checklist.

“Is it possible? Absolutely,” Carter said. “But I think it would be a mess. “Every day that goes by, we’re getting closer to the election. Once you start making modifications, once the rule changes for one person where does that stop?”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Consolidation group submits petitions to county school superintendent
Senate votes to reconsider consolidation election bill
Cottonwood-Oak Creek says YES to school district consolidation
Committee wants to delay consolidation election until November 2020
Grass roots group solicits consolidation election checklist
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News