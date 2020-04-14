Consolidation effort goes forward despite coronavirus restrictions

COTTONWOOD — The Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools needs to collect 1,592 signatures by June 1 for the consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts to appear on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general election.

But committee leader Andy Groseta said this week that coronavirus restrictions has slowed the process to collect those signatures on their petitions.

“COVID-19 has slowed our petition campaign,” Groseta said. “We are having difficulty getting signatures because we cannot come in close contact with others.”

The pro-consolidation committee “has approximately half of the signatures required,” Groseta said Thursday.

“There are still many people ready to get back to work in collecting signatures,” Groseta said. “We are in unprecedented times. (COVID-19) has changed everybody’s lives. We have been told to hunker down for a good three-to-four weeks and that is exactly what our committee has done. We are respecting all of the newly issued orders and are hoping for a speedy recovery for our nation’s economy.”

Despite the delay in collecting signatures, Groseta said that the committee is “very optimistic that we be successful in collecting the required number of signatures to get the school consolidation matter on the ballot for this November’s general election.”

Although it is not known when Gov. Doug Ducey’s April 3 executive order will be lifted, Groseta said his committee has not asked Yavapai County School Superintendent’s office about “any possible changes to the consolidation deadlines.”

Friday, Superintendent Tim Carter said he is “not aware of any statutory provision that allows” the county school superintendent’s office to change deadlines to the consolidation election checklist.

“Is it possible? Absolutely,” Carter said. “But I think it would be a mess. “Every day that goes by, we’re getting closer to the election. Once you start making modifications, once the rule changes for one person where does that stop?”

