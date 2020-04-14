Film Festival offers virtual screenings while you shelter at home

With the Mary D. Fisher Theatre temporarily closed, the Sedona International Film Festival has introduced “MDF@Home.”

“We are excited to collaborate with some terrific distributors to bring a bit of the Mary D. Fisher Theatre experience to your home,” said festival director Patrick Schweiss. “We are partnering with them to bring you several new indie films still in their theatrical release window and now available for you to stream at home from the best seat in your house.”

Best of all … you can watch alone or with more family members for one low ticket price. For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.

The staff of the festival and theatre would like to thank you for your support during the COVID-19 crisis. Your participation in these virtual screenings gives us an invaluable revenue stream to help us stay afloat until the quarantine is over and in-person screenings can resume.

“We owe everything to you, our patrons, and we look forward to the return of normalcy and to continuing to provide a cozy, community-focused independent local cinema to Sedona for years to come.” added Schweiss.

Here is a list of the current MDF@Home offerings. Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for details and information on how to order the film screenings.

Balloon

“Balloon” was the winner of the Directors’ Choice BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM Award at the recent Sedona Film Festival. It is now available after a very successful award-winning festival run.

A thriller-like true story of one of the most spectacular escapes of the 20th Century.

With a theatrical release to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Germany’s reunification, BALLOON is based on the true events of one of the most daring escapes of the Cold War in which two families living in Communist East Germany sailed over the heavily fortified border in a homemade hot-air balloon.

In the summer of 1979, the Strelzyk and Wetzel families -- who had been working on their audacious plan for more than two years -- try to flee East Germany in a self-made hot-air balloon. But after the balloon crash-lands just before the West German border, the Stasi find traces of the attempted escape and immediately launch an investigation.

In a nerve-wracking race against the clock, the two families attempt to build a new escape balloon as the Stasi get closer and closer each day.

The Etruscan Smile

“The Etruscan Smile” is an audience favorite, playing to RAVE REVIEWS at the recent Sedona Film Festival.

Based on the bestselling novel by José Luis Sampedro, THE ETRUSCAN SMILE stars Brian Cox (HBO’s Succession) as Rory MacNeil, a rugged Scotsman who reluctantly leaves his beloved Hebridean island and travels to San Francisco to seek medical treatment. Moving in with his estranged son, Rory’s life will be transformed, when he least expects it, through the redemptive power of love.

The Perfect Nanny

Myriam (Leïla Bekhti) and Paul (Antoine Reinartz), are your typical pair of Parisian bobos and parents of two young children, toddler Adam, and 5-year-old Mila, who are taking up all of Myriam’s time. When Myriam decides to go back to work despite her husband’s initial reluctancy, the couple starts looking for a nanny. After a very selective process, they finally find the perfect candidate, Louise, a poised 40-year old woman who is an instant hit with both kids and parents. But appearances can be deceiving, even dangerous.

Adapted from the eponymous novel by Leïla Slimani, winner of the Goncourt prize, and based on a true story that took place in Manhattan in 2012, the film offers a true pedestal to Karin Viard who seizes with formidable mastery this role of a disturbed nanny whose mask of perfection gradually cracks.

Saint Frances

Flailing 34-year-old Bridget (Kelly O’Sullivan) finally catches a break when she meets a nice guy and lands a much-needed job nannying six-year-old Frances (played by a scene-stealing Ramona Edith-Williams). But an unwanted pregnancy introduces an unexpected complication. To make matters worse, she clashes with the obstinate Frances and struggles to navigate a growing tension between Frances’s moms. Amidst her tempestuous personal relationships, a reluctant friendship with Frances emerges, and Bridget contends with the inevitable joys and shit-shows of becoming a part of someone else’s family.

The Whistlers

In this Romanian neo-noir thriller from acclaimed auteur Corneliu Porumboiu, a police inspector embarks on a high-stakes heist with a beautiful femme fatale. A secret whistling language helps them pull it off.

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

A confessional and cautionary documentary about Robbie Robertson’s young life, and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music – The Band. The film blends rare archival footage, photography, iconic songs, and interviews with Robertson’s friends and collaborators, including Martin Scorsese, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, and more. You can watch the trailer here.

More to come …

The Sedona Film Festival will keep you up-to-date on more great events to enjoy from your living room as we all shelter in place for the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more updates