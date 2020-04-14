Jaxston Lovett places top-five in national Future Chefs Challenge

COTTONWOOD — In March, five Cottonwood-Oak Creek students reimagined their favorite school lunch in the annual Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.

The winner, a first grader named Jaxston Lovett, also won his region’s competition and finished in the top five in the national competition with his fruit tacos, the district has announced.

Competing against 2,500 other students representing more than 1,400 Sodexo-served schools sites in 30 states nationally, Lovett, a student at Dr. Daniel Bright School, “knew exactly what he needed to do in the kitchen and took charge immediately,” said Victoria Vita, general manager of the district’s Sodexo School Nutrition Services.

“His presentation skills, confidence and great recipe took him the top,” Vita said. “I am so happy for him.”

Melissa Francis, Lovett’s teacher at the Cottonwood K-8 school, said the future chef “prepared for months ahead of the challenge, deciding on his final recipe and continually practicing.”

Said Francis, Lovett made and delivered fruit tacos to “many people in our community and even delivered a peanut butter-free version to my house.”

“Jax was focused and determined to do his best, and I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Francis said.

Lovett’s fruit tacos will be featured on the district’s menu for the 2020-2021 school year. The fruit tacos will also debut in the Sodexo Spring 2021 menu, which is followed by more than 500 Sodexo-operated schools throughout the nation, Vita said.

By winning his region, Lovett won a Microsoft Xbox One X console, the Overcooked 2! Xbox One game and a GoSports portable cornhole game set.

By winning his school district’s competition, Lovett also won a 15-piece nonstick cookware set, 13-piece mixing bowl set, flexible cutting mats, Silicone pot holders, Fitbit 2 Ace Tracker and a Kid Chef: The Food Kids Cookbook, as well as goodie bags consisting of Sodexo fun gear, pencils, smart snacks, Frisbees, a costume t-shirt, chef coat, new paring knife and kitchen tools to continue cooking healthy meals at home.

For more information, visit us.sodexo.com/Sodexo/futurechefs.html.

Mountain View Preparatory students Kelsey Christianson, fifth grade; Halo Pitroff, second grade; and Lennon Blackey, first grade; and Cottonwood Community School fourth grader Prestyn Beveridge also competed in the district’s March competition.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42