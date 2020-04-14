OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, April 14
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Jaxston Lovett places top-five in national Future Chefs Challenge

Jaxston Lovett, a first grader at Dr. Daniel Bright School in Cottonwood, recently finished in the top-five in the national Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge. Lovett is pictured in March at Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s annual Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge. VVN/Bill Helm

Jaxston Lovett, a first grader at Dr. Daniel Bright School in Cottonwood, recently finished in the top-five in the national Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge. Lovett is pictured in March at Cottonwood-Oak Creek’s annual Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: April 14, 2020 9:30 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — In March, five Cottonwood-Oak Creek students reimagined their favorite school lunch in the annual Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.

The winner, a first grader named Jaxston Lovett, also won his region’s competition and finished in the top five in the national competition with his fruit tacos, the district has announced.

Competing against 2,500 other students representing more than 1,400 Sodexo-served schools sites in 30 states nationally, Lovett, a student at Dr. Daniel Bright School, “knew exactly what he needed to do in the kitchen and took charge immediately,” said Victoria Vita, general manager of the district’s Sodexo School Nutrition Services.

“His presentation skills, confidence and great recipe took him the top,” Vita said. “I am so happy for him.”

Melissa Francis, Lovett’s teacher at the Cottonwood K-8 school, said the future chef “prepared for months ahead of the challenge, deciding on his final recipe and continually practicing.”

Said Francis, Lovett made and delivered fruit tacos to “many people in our community and even delivered a peanut butter-free version to my house.”

“Jax was focused and determined to do his best, and I couldn’t be more proud of him,” Francis said.

Lovett’s fruit tacos will be featured on the district’s menu for the 2020-2021 school year. The fruit tacos will also debut in the Sodexo Spring 2021 menu, which is followed by more than 500 Sodexo-operated schools throughout the nation, Vita said.

By winning his region, Lovett won a Microsoft Xbox One X console, the Overcooked 2! Xbox One game and a GoSports portable cornhole game set.

By winning his school district’s competition, Lovett also won a 15-piece nonstick cookware set, 13-piece mixing bowl set, flexible cutting mats, Silicone pot holders, Fitbit 2 Ace Tracker and a Kid Chef: The Food Kids Cookbook, as well as goodie bags consisting of Sodexo fun gear, pencils, smart snacks, Frisbees, a costume t-shirt, chef coat, new paring knife and kitchen tools to continue cooking healthy meals at home.

For more information, visit us.sodexo.com/Sodexo/futurechefs.html.

Mountain View Preparatory students Kelsey Christianson, fifth grade; Halo Pitroff, second grade; and Lennon Blackey, first grade; and Cottonwood Community School fourth grader Prestyn Beveridge also competed in the district’s March competition.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Jaxton Lovett wins annual Future Chefs Challenge
Future chefs learn to reimaginate: Five Cottonwood-Oak Creek students to participate in March 4 cooking challenge
Future chefs plan perfect recipe for culinary competition
Future chefs competition sparks creativity; students learn culinary skills, healthy eating
Cottonwood-Oak Creek schools, Sodexo partner to teach culinary skills, healthy eating
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News