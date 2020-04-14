OFFERS
Tue, April 14
Letter: Camp Verde Senior Center hopes to reopen May 1

Originally Published: April 14, 2020 10:01 a.m.

Editor:

To the members and diners at the Camp Verde Senior Center, it was a hard decision to make, but this is a very dangerous virus.

Along with the governor’s order to shut down and my own concern to the center, I think I made the right choice to close before anyone became infected.

Now I wish I have better news, but I don’t – so here it is. Gov. Ducey has made the directive that we have to shut down until May 1.

There are consequences if we don’t. So – the center is going to be closed until May 1. Good Lord willing and creek don’t rise, I’ll see you back here on May 1 for lunch.

Carrie McCarter

Treasurer, Camp Verde Senior Center

