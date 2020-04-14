Letter: Clear Creek Cemetery in need of some TLC
Editor:
Someone within the past couple of weeks ran a vehicle through the fence at Clear Creek Cemetery.
It has been reported to us that a yellowish, older service truck and two other trucks, one being a grey Chevy were seen in the area at the time. If anyone knows about this incident please call the Camp Verde Marshall’s office or 928-821-1052.
Also at this time the cemetery really needs some TLC. Usually the Adult Probationers help us to keep the weeds cut, but since the Corona-virus that program has been suspended.
If you have some extra time and a weed eater we are begging for people to please help us with the weeds. Take your weed eater, pick a spot and do something good for our community. Thank You.
Linda Callahan
Camp Verde
