OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, April 14
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Clear Creek Cemetery in need of some TLC

Originally Published: April 14, 2020 9:50 a.m.

Editor:

Someone within the past couple of weeks ran a vehicle through the fence at Clear Creek Cemetery.

It has been reported to us that a yellowish, older service truck and two other trucks, one being a grey Chevy were seen in the area at the time. If anyone knows about this incident please call the Camp Verde Marshall’s office or 928-821-1052.

Also at this time the cemetery really needs some TLC. Usually the Adult Probationers help us to keep the weeds cut, but since the Corona-virus that program has been suspended.

If you have some extra time and a weed eater we are begging for people to please help us with the weeds. Take your weed eater, pick a spot and do something good for our community. Thank You.

Linda Callahan

Camp Verde

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Letter: Changes in store for Clear Creek Cemetery
Letter: Community stepped up in major way to clean Clear Creek Cemetery
Vehicle Rams House in Camp Verde
Aging engine to get new life
Cows vs. Cars: YCSO responds to vehicle collisions with cattle on Cornville Road
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News