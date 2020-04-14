OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, April 14
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Common sense sadly lacking during pandemic

Originally Published: April 14, 2020 9:52 a.m.

Editor:

We are still being to subjected to the lack of thought by people who ignore the simple health care actions recommended by the experts. I ordered a pizza online for pickup at the drive-thru window.

While sitting there waiting for my approximate time, I watched three different individuals walk in the door to the waiting area( small area). They wore no gloves, no masks and did not maintain any safe distance.

As a smoker, I was legislated as a criminal if I smoked in a public building because my smoke could possibly cause a health issue for someone in 20 to 30 years.

With the current situation, an infected person with no sign or idea could cough or sneeze you to death! A simple cloth barrier over the mouth and nose would prevent this case of negligent homicide.

My words are overboard but someone has to wake these people up. Hopefully, Mr. Editor, it will be you.

Darrel Kopsa

Cottonwood

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Cottonwood orders closing of bars, gyms, on-site dining
Letter: Pot vs. Alcohol = Apples vs. Oranges
Truck window smashed in Cottonwood
Letter: Biggest problem today is that we have lost our moral compass
Letter: It’s sad to see what Sedona has become
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News