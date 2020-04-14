Letter: Common sense sadly lacking during pandemic
Editor:
We are still being to subjected to the lack of thought by people who ignore the simple health care actions recommended by the experts. I ordered a pizza online for pickup at the drive-thru window.
While sitting there waiting for my approximate time, I watched three different individuals walk in the door to the waiting area( small area). They wore no gloves, no masks and did not maintain any safe distance.
As a smoker, I was legislated as a criminal if I smoked in a public building because my smoke could possibly cause a health issue for someone in 20 to 30 years.
With the current situation, an infected person with no sign or idea could cough or sneeze you to death! A simple cloth barrier over the mouth and nose would prevent this case of negligent homicide.
My words are overboard but someone has to wake these people up. Hopefully, Mr. Editor, it will be you.
Darrel Kopsa
Cottonwood
