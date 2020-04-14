Letter: Do you watch news to get facts, or reinforce your own prejudices?

Editor:

The letter to the editor dated April 5 from Diane Daniel is a perfect example of why individuals should not get their information from a single news source.

She painted a Fox News portrait of a president exhibiting outstanding leadership devoid of any incompetence.

The real story is far different. According to Ms. Daniel Trump “…was wise enough to close travel from China in January, probably saving millions of lives.” Factcheck.org said ““There’s no restriction on Americans going back and forth, “There are warnings. “ From the Washington Post: “The Trump administration did impose travel restrictions between China and the U.S., and later Europe and the U.S., but both actions have loopholes large enough to fly a 777 through.

In the case of China, on Jan. 31 — weeks after it was known that the coronavirus was a serious problem — the administration restricted travel for “foreign nationals who had been in China in the last 14 days.” From the conservative Washington Times:” That the Trump administration “banned flights,” “closed the borders,” or “stopped flights” from first China and later the European Union to halt the spread of COVID-19 has become a staple of its defense of its response to the pandemic. But it simply isn’t true.”

After admitting Trump’s Covid 19 updates are taking the place of his rallies, she wrote: “Each member giving an update on his or her area of expertise.

Then they and the President answer all questions being completely open and transparent.” Vox.com, on the other hand, reported that “President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will not adhere to a portion of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill that would authorize an inspector general to oversee how $500 billion in business loans will be spent.”

Not transparent. Trump repeatedly berates reporters asking legitimate questions on the Administration’s response to lack of to the pandemic. Freepress.org reported: “Donald Trump refuses to allow Dr. Fauci to answer a press questions about chloroquine.”

(A drug Trump touted as a potential COVID-19 cure even as it killed an Arizona man who bought into Trump’s wrong and reckless advice.)

Daniel also wrote:” Unfortunately, the bill’s passage was delayed by the democrat House Speaker and four representatives known as the squad (I prefer loathsome foursome), while they forced funding of non-crisis items such as the Kennedy Center and others.”

Fox Business reported that Trump himself said:” But on Wednesday, President Trump defended the $25 million and said he personally approved it. “The Kennedy Center has suffered greatly,” Trump told reporters during a White House press conference. “I haven’t spent time there because I’m far too busy. I’d love to go there evenings, but I’m too busy doing things.”

What did hold up the stimulus bill was Pelosi and the Democrats pressing to make sure the bill had provisions designed to insure companies used the money for which it was intended, not to buy back stock or give large bonuses to executives.

My message to Diane Daniel and others who watch only one news source is that you are not watching to get the facts. You are watching to reinforce your own prejudices.

Bob Burke

Beaver Creek