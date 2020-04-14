CORNVILLE - The Cornville Farmers’ Market - the little farmers’ market that could - was open again Monday at Windmill Park despite periodic thundershowers, clouds, sunshine and the pandemic.

Farmers’ markets and produce stands are considered essential businesses just like supermarkets under Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order concerning coronavirus, and should involve the retail sale of groceries, goods, fruits and vegetables, meats and other foods.

The vendors were only going to sell food Monday, explained Beverly Jackson, president of Cornville Community Association. There will be appropriate social distancing, she added.

The open-air Cornville Farmers Market at Windmill Park is usually open Mondays from 2 p.m. to dusk.

Meanwhile, the Sedona Farmers market is organizing take-out boxes of local produce to get their products to local customers.

The Verde Valley Farmers Market in Camp Verde plans to make a decision whether to open in early May.

The governor’s Executive Order makes guidance as to the need to allow citizens access to food products, explained Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison.

“Our belief is that the intent of Farmers Markets are to be places for locals to purchase or offer for purchase products that one would not be found in a normal grocery chain store,” said Garrison.

“Some of our community members value locally grown and resourced produce and food products,” Garrison continued. “Whether they are grown within the confines of the Verde Valley, or they are sourced from small farms or family businesses I believe the intent is to provide our citizens a venue to purchase non-commercial products.”

The Sedona Community Farmers Market has currently closed its popular Sunday afternoon markets on State Route 89A in West Sedona, but they are offering food-box pickups.

“Due to the profound need in the community, we are compelled to respond with improved logistics to offer you the Fresh Market Box program as a weekly service during this unprecedented time,” explains the SFM website.

Customers access products from community vendors on the SFM website to place online orders. Orders are taken Tuesday through Thursday for picking up on Sunday at sedonamarket.square.site

Customers pick up their custom fresh farm box in the drive-thru of the Wells Fargo Bank after they pre-paid.

The board of directors at the Verde Valley Farmer’s Market in the Ramada in Camp Verde will evaluate their situation on May 1, according to its Facebook page. They will “define changes to ensure public safety.”

“We are planting and growing to move ahead when safe to do so. We are also keeping our fingers on the pulse of what’s working for other farmers markets. We are discussing new procedures for safe social distancing and safe practices. Thank you for your continued support! We look forward to seeing you with fresh local produce, natural beef, canned goods, chicken, honey and more,” the VVFM board said.