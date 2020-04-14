Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance to host Earth Day Cyber Celebration

While COVID-19 is shutting down many Earth Day events, you can still participate in a celebration on April 22 beginning at 5 p.m.

The Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance (NAZCCA) is hosting a Cyber Celebration for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans and other elected officials will speak about Earth Day and climate change at this event that will be hosted by Flagstaff Historian and long time resident Jim Babbitt.

The Earth Day Network (EarthDay.org) has chosen climate change as the overarching theme for this year’s Earth Day observance. Please join in to hear from your elected officials on their vision for how we can come to grips with this ever-increasing threat to our way of life.

Climate change presents us with enormous challenges, but we can also take advantage of large opportunities as our economy shifts to carbon-free energy, electric transport, telecommuting, and longer-lasting products.

Many of the things we need to do to fix climate change also mean fewer toxins in our air and water, more sustainable agriculture that returns the soil to be a carbon sink while providing healthier food, and things like fewer microplastics in our tissues. All of these changes would improve human health, strengthen our economy, and lead to a healthier and happier society.

Flagstaff’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan begin to take us in the right direction. It aims to lessen the impacts and move our local economy onto a more sustainable path.

The city municipality’s goal of being all renewable energy by 2025 is stimulating the development of solar energy at Red Gap Ranch and a 480 MW wind power plant at Chevelon Butte south of Winslow. This Chevelon Butte Power Plant is projected to bring $8 million in indirect economic benefits during its construction. With these projects and APS now pledging to go 100% renewable by 2050, Flagstaff may achieve its goal of net-zero for the entire city by 2040.

So jump on board to celebrate these things and learn how you can fight climate change at the Earth Day Cyber Celebration. We understand the sacrifices you and all citizens are making during this critical time with the coronavirus pandemic impacting all of our lives.

This Cyber Celebration will premiere via Facebook Live, YouTube Live, on the NAZCCA Facebook site and on www.NAZCCA.org.



For more information contact NAZCCA’s community organizer for Coconino County, Jenna Ortega at Jenna.NAZCCA@gmail.com.

This event is currently co-sponsored by:

• Arizona Students’ Association

• Citizen’s Climate Lobby – www.CitizensClimateLobby.org/chapters/AZ_Flagstaff/



• Flagstaff Climate Action Council – FaceBook@FlagstaffClimateActionCouncil

• Flag Earth Day 2020 Climate Rally - www.facebook.com/Flag-Earth-Day-2020-Climate-Rally