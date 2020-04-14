OFFERS
Obituary: Russell Beach, 1938-2020

Russell Beach, 1938-2020

Russell Beach, 1938-2020

Originally Published: April 14, 2020 9:39 a.m.

Russell Beach: Ever The Adventurer Russell F. Beach, Jr., 81, and longtime resident photographer of Cottonwood was born on June 9, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, to Mary and Russell Beach, Sr.

He passed away at his home in Phoenix, Arizona due to complications from COPD on April 6, 2020, wrapped in the loving embrace of his family.

Russell and wife Susan owned and operated Beach’s On Location for over 23 years. Russell will be lovingly remembered for the countless qualities he possessed: his boundless curiosity, his inability to leave the house without a camera, his passion for strawberry shakes, Clan MacGregor scotch, crab legs and sweet treats, his ham radio, his passion for teaching others about photography, his quiet tenderness with babies, and lastly, his being primed and ready for the next grand adventure.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife and best friend, Susan Baron Beach; his sister, Mary (and Tom) Schroeder; his children: Lisa Baron (and Steve) Roti, Jeff Beach, Kris Baron (and Rob) Friedman, Mark (and Kirsten) Baron and Melody Beach (and Matt) Miner; his grandchildren: Angie Grapsas, Ben (and Kami) Roti, Tyler Beach, Calli (and Kyle) Stiner, Ethan Beach, Sarah Roti (and Schulyer Johnson), Lexi Friedman (and Jack Bernard), Mallory Beach, Zach Friedman, Trey Baron, Coby Baron, and his great grandchildren: Aria, Leo and Mila.

A Celebration of Life for Russell will be held at a later date due to current COVID-19 restrictions. We will share the date on FB when we are able to. In lieu of donations please feel free to donate to www.billysplace.me which is a charity that Susie and her family hold dear. Thank you!

Information provided by survivors.

