Social distancing with the ‘Isolation Tour’

Singer/songwriter and fashion designer Christy Fisher is bringing together “both sides” of her creativity as she presents her "Isolation Tour" every afternoon from 5-5:15 p.m. as a Facebook Live event.

“I will be taking the audience on a musical journey from the music studio to the kitchen, from the bedroom to the bath, from the porch to the garden ... each day will feature a glimpse into the life of an artist/musician on isolation in her historic home in Jerome that she calls ‘Chez Treehouse.’”

“I am just doing what I can to add a little sunshine to people’s day,” said Fisher. “Join me for a few tunes each day, raise a glass to all who are on the frontlines of this health crisis and raise a few dollars to help where we can.

“Since all music venues are closed and I can’t play gigs out right now, this lets me share my love of performing music and gives people a little diversion from the nightly news.”

Tip proceeds that can be made online will go to benefit the Arizona Apparel Foundation in Tempe, an organization Fisher works with and has supported for the past decade as a mentor to design students and participating in runway shows each year.

“The Arizona Apparel Foundation has a wonderful manufacturing and teaching facility for start-up designers in Arizona,” Fisher said.

“They are usually busy producing fashion lines, but during this crisis, they are retooling their facilities to produce PPE standard gowns and other items for health care workers. The need for capital funding is ongoing as the demand continues to grow and overcomes the capacity for production.

The AFF has received generous grants from the City of Tempe and has been fast-tracked through on approval grants for government spec apparel.”

You can read about the Arizona Apparel Foundation and their work on their website at azapparelfoundation.org.

Christy Fisher

• www.christyfisher.com

• www.cattywampusmusic.com