Wed, April 15
Weather  55.0° weather icon
110 of 120 Camp Verde High School seniors on course to graduate

Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe tells the Camp Verde School Board on Tuesday that 110 of the district's 120 seniors are on course to graduate. VVN/Bill Helm from ZOOM school board meeting.

Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe tells the Camp Verde School Board on Tuesday that 110 of the district’s 120 seniors are on course to graduate. VVN/Bill Helm from ZOOM school board meeting.

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm
Originally Published: April 15, 2020 11:36 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Of the 120 seniors who attend Camp Verde High School, 110 are on course to graduate. And that number might increase, Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe told the district’s governing board Tuesday.

In the district’s first Zoom meeting, Howe said current graduation projections are based on “where students were when school closed at the end of the third quarter.”

Howe also explained to the board that educational opportunities have been optional for students since the COVID-19 crisis led to school closures effective March 16.

“I don’t need students getting burned out, or their parents,” Howe said. “Right now, those parents are the teacher. I know the time I’m spending with our senior son, the time my wife is spending, I know parents are putting in more time, and I want to commend them.”

For students who do not have the necessary grades to either graduate or advance to the next school grade, Board Member Helen Freeman said it was important to “offer summer school programs that are more engaging.”

Regarding the COVID-19 crisis, Howe told the Camp Verde School Board that there is “always some sort of good that comes from any situation.”

“I think things are going to look differently because of what has taken place,” Howe said. “I can’t predict the future. But this has gotten teachers to explore different things.”

Howe also told the board that six South Verde seniors are on target to graduate, as well as three students from the district’s accommodation/online school.

“That’s 119, 120 if you combine them” with Camp Verde High School, Howe told the board.

Of the district’s eighth grade students, Howe said that 121 of 122 are on target for promotion.

Also Tuesday, the Camp Verde School Board went into executive session to negotiate a contract with Howe. His contract as the district’s administrator-in-charge expires on June 30, 2021.

Howe, who also serves as the middle school’s principal, took over as the district’s administrator-in-charge in February 2018.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

