Blazin’ M Ranch to serve ‘A Meal to Heal’ to restaurant workers who’ve lost jobs

COTTONWOOD -- Employees who have been laid off from the Blazin' M Ranch are coming in with owner Lori Mabery Saturday to help serve “A Meal to Heal” dinners to other restaurant and hospitality workers who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus crisis.

Her employees are volunteering to give their time to help serve barbecue dinners to some of the hundreds of local restaurant and hospitality workers laid off, furloughed or fired in the Verde Valley recently.

“It’s so quiet and eerie around here. It’s depressing,” Mabery said while inside the Blazin' M Ranch kitchen Tuesday, which would normally be filled with the sounds of their singing cowboys crooning songs like “Ghost Riders in the Sky.”

“I decided we needed to do something to help our community. We have a place to do it.”

“We have a gung-ho crew that just wants to help,” Mabery added. “We are maximizing our kitchen capacity to cook 400 meals.”

People will not have to get out of their cars. Reservations will be in 15-minute increments from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and names will be on bags that will be handed to people. Nothing will be exchanged. No credit cards. No cash. No signature needed.

It will be a rootin’ tootin’ good time as Mabery plans to serve barbecue ribs, baked potatoes, beans, coleslaw, biscuits and dessert for up to four people.

Mabery said she had to lay off 25 employees March 17 when Blazin’ M closed due to the crisis. She and her husband, Dan, are celebrating their 25th year of running the popular attraction that packs in tours and buses.

Some of her laid off workers are coming back Saturday to help cook and distribute food to other workers who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, she said. They will have to make it work with a skeleton staff because of social distancing, she said. They will be taking all the proper precautions.

“It’s been humbling how many people have reached out to help,” she said.

Mabery said she was excited that they have surpassed their donation goal and, because of the huge community response, they have raised enough money to do a second 400-dinner drive-thru on Saturday, April 25.

Unused donations to the fund -- which is now over $4,800 -- will go to the Manzanita Outreach food distribution program. Some donations are coming at their GoFundMe Page and some people are bringing cash.

If they keep raising more money, the ranch will add another dinner date, she said.

Families who would like to participate are asked to call ahead and to reserve their meals, Mabery said.

They need to call the previous Thursday by 2 p.m. before the Saturday they are interested in picking up a meal. People should call 928-634-0334, Ext. 1, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every day for questions and/or to reserve meals.

The Blazin’ M Ranch Facebook page has the information on how to register for meals and pick them up, Mabery said. There they can also find the link to the GoFundMe page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-meal-to-healblazin039-m-ranch?fbclid=IwAR0RouqLvTH1zOAWsMPyJ3XJx3_trDA0XnA3OALWPM1HW4Ua9gJxX7dDSsw)