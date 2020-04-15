Comment period on Verde Connect report begins April 24

PRESCOTT — A comment period runs through May 25 on an environmental report about the proposed Verde Connect project.

Yavapai County announced Wednesday that the Draft Environmental Assessment for the Verde Connect project will be available for review and comment April 24 through May 25.

Yavapai County District 3 Supervisor Randy Garrison said residents can use the “contact us” button on the homepage of verdeconnect.com to leave feedback. Per regulation, an environmental assessment must be made available for a 30-day public review and comment period.

“I don’t think we’re going to get much more feedback at all,” Garrison said. “I think the folks who have concerns about the project, we’ve heard from most of them already.”

The Verde Connect project was competitively selected for a $25 million grant made available through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018. The Act requires that these grant funds be obligated no later than Sept. 30, 2020, after satisfying applicable administrative requirements, including environmental review. A key element of this review is a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) study, specifically, an environmental assessment.

In order to maintain the project schedule to meet the grant timeline while remaining cognizant of COVID-19 and following social distancing measures, the project team will use electronic options to inform the public and ask for comments, including, but not limited to, a live television/radio program, also streamed online, on Monday, May 11.

From 4 to 8 p.m., a project overview video will air every hour on the hour, followed by an opportunity to call in by phone and provide your comments to a listening panel of Federal Highway Administration and Yavapai County representatives, or privately to a court reporter.

This live program will air on Verde Valley Television on Sparklight Channel 1056 (SuddenLink Channel 2), and by radio on KYBC-AM 1600 and 96.3-FM.

The programs also will live stream on Verde Valley TV’s Facebook.com and YouTube.com pages.

Garrison said the program is about eight or nine minutes long.

An evening at the drive-in

Members of the community are encouraged to stay home if possible, but if television, internet, or radio options are not available at home, an alternative is the drive-in option.

The Yavapai County Public Works facility, located at 4000 W. Cherry Creek Road in Camp Verde, west of the courthouse and jail, will be the site for a drive-in public comment experience. Drive-in participants will be able to hear and see the live program from their vehicles, and will have the same opportunity to call in on their personal cell phones.

Participants will be expected to stay in their vehicles to maintain social distancing guidelines. If there are circumstances that prevent anyone from participating via TV, radio, internet or drive-in, they or a representative can call 928-515-0115 and explain their circumstance; the project team will assist to provide or view the materials in another way.

Questions after May 11?

Call Yavapai County 928-771-3183, Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. between the dates of May 12 and May 21, and the project team will be available to help a citizen watch and hear the presentation.

Additional ways to comment

You do not have to participate in the live event on May 11 to review the document and provide comments. Comments on the Draft EA are welcome anytime between April 24 and May 25, 2020.

All comments will be addressed in the final environmental assessment.

Call 928-515-0115 and leave your comment in the voice mailbox, and a court reporter will transcribe it for the record.

Comments can also be submitted through the “contact us” page of verdeconnect.com of by regular mail; send mail to the Verde Connect Project Team, c/o Central Creative, LLC, 24 W. Camelback Road, No. A479, Phoenix, AZ, 85013.

Ways to review the draft EA

The draft EA will be available at verdeconnect.com. Online or viewing is preferred.

Hard copies of the EA will be available for on-site viewing at the several locations. Call first to make an appointment to view the assessment:

Camp Verde Town Clerk Office

473 S. Main Street, Camp Verde

928-554-0021

Sedona Public Works Office

102 Roadrunner Drive, Building 108, Sedona

928-204-7111

Yavapai County Public Works

1100 Commerce Drive Prescott, 928-771-3183

4000 W. Cherry Creek Road, Camp Verde, 928-567-7728

Yavapai County Administration Complex

10 S. Sixth St., Cottonwood, 928-567-7730

Verde Connect Project

Since June 2018, Yavapai County and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) have been studying a potential roadway and bridge across the Verde River to provide a new north-south connection between State Route 260 and Cornville Road.

Public input and technical analyses have resulted in the identification of a preferred alternative route for the new road. All comments will be responded to in the final EA.