Mingus Union outlines semester completion plan

COTTONWOOD — It’s still too soon to know how many of Mingus Union’s 283 seniors will graduate, Gretchen Wesbrock said Wednesday.

But students who had passing grades when COVID-19 shut down schools effective March 16 are not required to complete any additional assignments, the district announced in the semester completion plan it released Tuesday on its website, mingusunion.com.

See the entire plan at https://tb2cdn.schoolwebmasters.com/accnt_241806/site_241807/Documents/Grade-Improvement-Learning-Module-Guidelines.pdf.

For students who want to improve their grades – or for students who do not yet have a passing grade in a class – the completion plan guides students through the process to either graduate or promote to the next grade.

The plan, according to Wesbrock, the school’s director of student support services, means that students who either want or need to complete more work can utilize the district’s remote learning program at the district website.

Anyone not able to access the online learning should email Wesbrock at gwesbrock@muhs.com and provide name, student identification number, contact number and class/teacher for the modules needed.

Students can also receive study packets from their teachers.

The goal with this program, Wesbrock said, is “to get 100% of them there.”

For any student who does not complete any additional work, their final grade is the grade they received for the third quarter, according to the module.

Students who complete the additional work have an opportunity to improve by at least one letter grade by completing grade improvement modules or study packets and submit their work based on the teacher’s submission process by 7 a.m. Monday, May 4.

Students with an IEP – individual education plan – will be contacted by their file manager to provide additional resources and help them create a plan.

Students who finish the term with a failing grade of less than 40% will need to register for summer school. Seniors who have a grade of less than 40% in any class will “need to contact your teacher to see if they are providing additional opportunities to improve your grade,” according to the semester completion plan.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42