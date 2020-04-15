Old Town Mission needs non-perishables

COTTONWOOD — Monday’s heaviest rain began after Old Town Mission volunteers had packed up a great deal of the nonprofit’s outdoor operations.

Executive Director Kelly Wilson hopes the mission can continue to weather the storm of high demand for food, with the economy turned upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve got about 1,000 boxes ready to hand out, but not much to pack after that,” Wilson said Monday. “What we need from the public are nonperishable food, like canned goods.”

Wilson said she’s grateful for all the donations from local groceries, which includes lots of frozen food. There are also many donated bakery products and white flour donated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

However, some food, the nonprofit must purchase. The mission is set to pay $1,200 for an order of food from St. Mary’s of Phoenix.

“We don’t always have to pay for food,” Wilson said. “This time of year, we’re not usually this busy.”

The mission serves other purposes, like serving hot meals twice per week and offering showers to those who need them. She said 30 people showered at the facility Monday, broken up into short blocks of time so that staff has time to go in and clean and disinfect.

The mission has two major food drives each year — one in November, and the Stamp Out Hunger food drive in May, sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers. However, Stamp Out Hunger has been postponed due to the Pandemic, so donated non-perishable food is needed more than ever.

Wilson said Verde Valley residents can only help with so many elements of the food supply shortage; individual donations of produce or fresh meat, for example, aren’t permitted. Neither are farm-fresh eggs; the quality and exact history of each of those products can’t be verified.

Wilson said in addition to helping by bringing in canned goods, such as soups and commonly used canned fruit, vegetables or meat. If donating an uncommon nonperishable food, including a recipe on how to best prepare it would be helpful.

If anyone would like to help the mission financially, donations can be made online oldtownmission.org, Wilson suggested.