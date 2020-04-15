OFFERS
Wed, April 15
Seniors account for 71% of COVID-19 deaths in Arizona
Arizona nears 4,000 mark for coronavirus cases

VVN graphic by Dan Engler

By Dan Engler
Originally Published: April 15, 2020 10:27 a.m.

ADHS photo

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

April 15 3,962 cases

April 14 3,806 cases

April 13 3,702 cases

April 12 3,539 cases

April 11 3,393 cases

April 10 3,112 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 8 2,726 cases

April 7 2,575 cases

April 6 2,456 cases

April 5 2,269 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

April 3 1,769 cases

April 2 1,598 cases

April 1 1,413 cases

March 31 1,289 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

March 29 919 cases

March 28 773 cases

March 27 665 cases

March 26 508 cases

March 25 401 cases

March 24 326 cases

March 23 235 cases

March 21 106 cases

March 20 63 cases

March 19 44 cases

Since the onset of COVID-19 in America, health professionals have warned that elderly people face the highest risk from coronavirus.

That obviously holds true in Arizona. The latest statistical data shows people 65 and older accounting for 71% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

The Wednesday morning COVID-19 report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 101 of the state’s 142 coronavirus deaths being among people 65 and older.

Wednesday’s data from the state also shows that while women are more commonly afflicted with COVID-19 in Arizona (53%), more men die from the virus (60%).

Latest Arizona numbers

Arizona added 156 new COVID-19 cases and reported 11 deaths statewide in the past 24 hours.

The Wednesday morning report from Arizona Department of Health Services shows 3,962 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona with 142 deaths.

ADHS photo

Breakdown of cases

The largest concentration of cases in Arizona remains in Maricopa County, where ADHS reported 2,146 cases as of Wednesday morning.

Pima County has 700 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo and Coconino counties with 390 and 266 cases, respectively.

Testing data

The ADHS Wednesday report states 45,310 tests have now been done in Arizona with 8% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 continue to be tested with more frequency than any other age demographic in Arizona, with 19,226 tests. Correspondingly, the 20-44 age group has received the most positive test results with 1,442, which compares with 2,379 positive tests for people 45 and older. People 65 and older in Arizona have experienced 976 positive tests.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, now includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

ADHS photo

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services Wednesday reported there are now 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county; 28 of them coming from the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 10 confirmed cases in Sedona, 11 in Cottonwood and seven throughout the rest of the Verde Valley.

There have been 1,754 tests done in Yavapai County, with 71 coming back positive.

Women outpace men by a 42-29 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS. County Health Services also reports that three patients afflicted with COVID-19 have fully recovered.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

YCCHS photo

Hospital Reports

Wednesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 48 patients, an increase of eight patients in the past 24 hours. Six are in critical care. VVMC reports five positive cases of coronavirus with eight tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 40 positive tests with 29 results pending. FMC has admitted 171 patients; an increase of 34 patients in the past 24 hours; 46 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

Northern Arizona Healthcare photo

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 609,692, with the U.S. death tally exceeding 26,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization Tuesday reported 2 million cases worldwide.

Arizona Need to Know

• Arizonans shall limit their time away from their place of residence or property, except:

1) To conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or;

2) For employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions; or

3) To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services;

4) And for employment if as a sole proprietor or family owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public.

• Essential businesses that remain open shall implement rules and procedures that facilitate physical distancing and spacing of individuals of at least 6 feet.

• Arizonans are encouraged to improve social connectedness, resiliency, and help-seeking behavior.

• Arizona schools state-wide are closed through the end of the school year.

• All restaurants are required to provide dine-out options only.

• All bars, movie theaters, and gyms are required to close.

• All elective surgeries are halted in the state of Arizona.

• If someone in your family has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home and contact your medical provider.

• All mass gatherings of 10 or more people must be canceled or postponed.

