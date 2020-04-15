Tilly provides unique, valuable role for police, courts

COTTONWOOD - Tilly is not your typical police K9.

The Cottonwood Police Department's newest member, Tilly has taken the witness stand with children in abuse cases.

The mild-mannered 6-year-old yellow Lab is assigned to the Municipal Court in Cottonwood and is on-call for the police department’s investigation’s unit.

Tilly’s full-time handler is Kathi Raley. The dog is owned by the national organization, Canine Companions for Independence, and assigned to Raley.

At the Cottonwood Municipal Court, Raley is a victim’s assistance program volunteer. Johannah Rutschow is the staff victim’s advocate and Tilly is the first and only certified facility dog that the Municipal Court or Cottonwood police have ever had.

A service dog is assigned to a single person to help with tasks. A facility dog is assigned to a building to help keep numerous people calm, said Raley.

Tilly comes to Cottonwood from Colorado where she was assigned as a courthouse dog for Mesa District Attorney's Office in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Tilly worked primarily with children who had been sexually assaulted. Raley was the victim’s service coordinator there.

Tilly works with abused children from the first time they have to tell their story to law enforcement. Tilly is in the room as a child has to tell the story to a forensic interviewer about “the worst day of their life.”

“She has sat in on forensic interviews with 4-year-olds,” the handler added.

It helps the children calm down, Raley said. “It’s kind of a diversion. It’s easier to talk to a dog than law enforcement at times.”

It’s so much more comforting to a child to have a pet come in, agreed Rutschow. Tilly is available to other Verde Valley courts for sensitive cases, she said.

Rutschow said they were so excited when Tilly came along to the Cottonwood Police Department. “It’s a major coup and it just walked in the door.”

“The entire (Cottonwood) community has welcomed us with open arms,” Raley said.¬¬

Facility dogs begin their training as puppies for the first 18 months of their lives with a specialized volunteer puppy-raiser. Then they go into Canine Companion’s professional dog training.

Canine Companions breeds, trains and keeps ownership of their dogs and handlers have to apply to get assigned one of their dogs, Raley said.

“They keep ownership but she lives with me,” Raley said.

There is a personal cost to be a handler, but the community impact and impact on victims is incredible, she said.

Tilly attended the Clarkdale Community Forum concerning the death of a 4-year-old boy and officer-related shooting in May.

Tilly walked through the audience at the forum and sat down next to anyone that wanted to pet her while police officers were making their presentation about the incident.

One woman who was a neighbor to the shooting took her shoes off and starting petting Tilly with her feet.

“Tilly has that. And a lot of dogs have that,” Raley said. “They can feel that emotional pent-up stuff.”