Arizona reports 4,000-plus COVID-19 cases; 150 deaths

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed 272 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the state’s total to more than 4,000 cases.

The ADHS Thursday morning report confirms 4,234 cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 150 deaths.

Since first eclipsing 1,000 COVID-19 cases March 30, Arizona has confirmed more than 3,000 new cases in 17 days.

Breakdown of cases

The largest concentration of cases in Arizona remains in Maricopa County, where ADHS reported 2,264 cases as of Thursday morning.

Pima County has 760 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo and Coconino counties with 410 and 299 cases, respectively.

Testing data

The ADHS Thursday report states 47,398 tests have now been done in Arizona with 8% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 continue to be tested with more frequency than any other age demographic in Arizona, with 20,095 tests. Correspondingly, the 20-44 age group has received the most positive test results with 1,558, which compares with 2,520 positive tests for people 45 and older.

People 65 and older in Arizona have experienced 1,043 positive tests and account for 71% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday’s data from the state also shows that while women are more commonly afflicted with COVID-19 in Arizona (53%), more men die from the virus (61%).

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, now includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services Thursday reported 69 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county; 26 of them coming from the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 10 confirmed cases in Sedona, nine in Cottonwood and seven throughout the rest of the Verde Valley.

Yavapai County Community Health Services Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti said, “1,800 Yavapai County residents have been tested with 1,731 results negative, three recovered, and one death. While there were no new cases reported overnight, two cases from earlier were determined to be duplicates.”

Women outpace men by a 40-29 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS. County Health Services also reports that three patients afflicted with COVID-19 have fully recovered.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Thursday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 55 patients, an increase of 16 patients in the past two days. Five are in critical care. VVMC reports five positive cases of coronavirus with 14 tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 44 positive tests with 29 results pending. FMC has admitted 164 patients; 45 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 639,055, with the U.S. death tally exceeding 31,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization Thursday reported 2.06 million cases worldwide.

Arizona Need to Know

• Arizonans shall limit their time away from their place of residence or property, except:

1) To conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or;

2) For employment, to volunteer or participate in essential functions; or

3) To utilize any services or products provided by essential business services;

4) And for employment if as a sole proprietor or family owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public.

• Essential businesses that remain open shall implement rules and procedures that facilitate physical distancing and spacing of individuals of at least 6 feet.

• Arizonans are encouraged to improve social connectedness, resiliency, and help-seeking behavior.

• Arizona schools state-wide are closed through the end of the school year.

• All restaurants are required to provide dine-out options only.

• All bars, movie theaters, and gyms are required to close.

• All elective surgeries are halted in the state of Arizona.

• If someone in your family has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home and contact your medical provider.

• All mass gatherings of 10 or more people must be canceled or postponed.