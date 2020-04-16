Cottonwood police report rash of auto burglaries

There have been a rash of vehicle burglaries in the Cottonwood area, according to a news release sent out Wednesday by the Cottonwood Police Department.

Primarily, these burglaries are happening in areas of high occupancy, such as apartment complexes, the release states.

The vehicles that are being burglarized are the ones that are left unlocked. In one instance, someone left their keys in their unlocked vehicle and the suspect(s) stole the vehicle.

The department reminds everyone it is important to lock your vehicles and properly secure your homes in order to reduce the likelihood of becoming a victim. Also, hide or remove anything of value inside of vehicles to reduce the likelihood of being burglarized.

If you have any information on the recent vehicle burglaries, or any crimes in Cottonwood, you are asked to call the Cottonwood Police Department at 928-649-1397 or Yavapai County Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.