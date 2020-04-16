COVID-19 Arizona notes: Cases spike in two county's long-term care facilities

PHOENIX – Cases of COVID-19 have increased substantially in long-term care facilities in Maricopa and Pima counties, the Arizona Republic reports.

Over the weekend, the number of these cases in Maricopa County jumped to 185, with 26 deaths. That accounts for nearly half the coronavirus-related deaths countywide.

Additionally, the number of staff at these facilities who have tested positive for the virus has risen to 102.

Advocates for senior Americans have raised concerns that information regarding which care facilities have been hardest hit has not been released by the Ducey administration.

A spokesperson for the governor said Tuesday they are in the process of collecting the information and intend to release it.

As of Wednesday, April 15, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,962 cases of COVID-19 and 142 deaths in the state. It said 45,310 tests for COVID-19 have been completed as of April 15 in public and private labs in Arizona, and results were negative in 41,704 cases.

Ducey open to hosting a post-virus MLB season in Arizona

At his news conference Tuesday, Ducey said he is considering allowing Major League baseball to move ahead with its idea to conduct a modified season in Phoenix.

The MLB has not decided how to move forward with its season if the pandemic lets up in time.

One possibility would be to quarantine the 30 teams in metro Phoenix for the duration of the season, the Arizona Republic reports.

The games would be played in empty facilities across the Phoenix area. Health experts are concerned about the plan, and, although Ducey remains mindful of the risks, he expressed hope: “We have the facilities that are here. We have the hotel space that is here. We want to make sure that the metrics and data are proper before we are able to go forward.”

Coronavirus relief payments start landing in Arizonan's bank accounts

Arizonans can expect to see payments from the federal coronavirus stimulus package this week.

According to economists Cronkite News spoke to, the state will see a large influx of federal aid, with an estimated 80 percent of Arizonans set to receive payments.

Most residents will get payouts of $1,200, and an extra $500 per child claimed as a dependent. Arizonans filing for unemployment benefits face difficulties Over the past week 92,000 more Arizonans filed for unemployment, creating additional strain on the unemployment benefits system.

Those applying for aid are required to send back signed documents within one to two days, which has led to a resurgence in use of fax machines, which were popular in the 1980s. FOX 10 reached out to the Department of Economic security inquiring about the short time frames for supplying documents but has yet to hear back.