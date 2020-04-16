OFFERS
Fri, April 17
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Police: Man, 19, arrested in Cottonwood with 271 fentanyl pills

The Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking task force arrested Dylan Mills, 19, of Cottonwood, Monday night on several drug charges.

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: April 16, 2020 3:47 p.m.

photo

PANT officers recovered 271 fentanyl pills and half gram of methamphetamine in a “hide-a-can” safe during Monday's arrest of 19-year-old Dylan Mills. Courtesy of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

COTTONWOOD - A 19-year-old Cottonwood man was arrested by detectives Monday night and found to have 271 fentanyl pills, according to a news release.

Monday, just before 10 p.m., detectives from the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking task force arrested Dylan Mills for possession of narcotic drugs for sale (fentanyl), possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

He was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center and remains in-custody Thursday on a $15,000 bond.

PANT detectives developed information Mills was involved in the sales of fentanyl and was staying at a Cottonwood motel

Detectives staged in the area and saw Mills exit the second floor of the motel and enter the parking lot area carrying an Arizona Iced Tea can, according to the release. When detectives, wearing law enforcement identification, approached Mills, he dropped the can and ran.

Mills continued to run across Main Street with disregard for the traffic and his own safety. Detectives eventually caught Mills in the northbound lanes of the street.

He continued to resist arrest by pulling away and refusing commands. Detectives quickly overcame his resistance and Mills was handcuffed.

Detectives recovered the iced tea can and discovered it was actually a “hide-a-can” safe that contained the fentanyl pills and a half gram of methamphetamine. The street value of the fentanyl is estimated to be slightly less than $7,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

