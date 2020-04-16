OFFERS
Fri, April 17
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Two more COVID-19 recoveries in Yavapai County

YCCHS photo

YCCHS photo

By Dan Engler
Originally Published: April 16, 2020 2:39 p.m.

Yavapai County Thursday added two more names to the list of patients who have made a full recovery from COVID-19.

In her Thursday afternoon news briefing, Yavapai County Community Health Services Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti said confirmed that three area patients afflicted with coronavirus have made full recoveries.

“The first three were in the Verde. The two new ones are in the Quad-Cities,” Farneti explained.

In all, said Farneti, “47,398 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 and 4,234 positive cases, with 150 deaths. 1,800 Yavapai County residents have been tested with 1,731 results being negative, 69 positive, 5 recovered, and 1 death. While there were no new cases reported overnight, two cases from earlier were determined to be duplicates. VVMC reports 5 hospitalizations from COVID-19, with 14 persons under investigation (PUI). YRMC reports 4 hospitalizations with COVID-19, with 10 PUIs on West Campus, 4 on the East Campus. The VA reports 1 COVID-19 hospitalization and no PUIs. A PUI is an in-patient admitted for care who has been tested with results pending.”

If you need help

• For Yavapai County data, visit www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Operations PPE Donations – see parameters on www.yavapai.us/chs

• YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. 771-3122.

• Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients – call 771-3138.

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank - 928-442-5103 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

