Fri, April 17
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Verde Valley Medical Center ready to expand from 74 to 111 beds

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: April 16, 2020 4:16 p.m.

COTTONWOOD -- Northern Arizona Healthcare has done “a lot of cross training over the past several months to move staff to where they are most needed,” said Ron Haase, chief administrative officer for Verde Valley Medical Center.

Because of advance planning by Chief Nursing Officer Lori Green, Verde Valley Medical Center is ready to expand from 74 to 111 beds, Haase said.

The surge is in accordance with Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order that allows hospitals to expand their capacity 150% to help deal with COVID-19 cases.

“We’re very carefully planning so all people testing positive for COVID-19 are in one area,” Haase said. “We have all those spaces ready to go.”

The “relatively flat number of admissions” of COVID-19 cases at Verde Valley Medical Center can be attributed in part to social distancing policies, according to Leon Pontikes, chief medical officer for Verde Valley Medical Center and Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group.

“We feel that’s helping to flatten the curve,” Pontikes said.

Flagstaff, Tuba City patients not being shuttled to VVMC

Contrary to social media claims, Northern Arizona Healthcare is not shuttling Flagstaff and Tuba City patients to Verde Valley Medical Center, said Flo Spyrow, CEO.

Although “transferring them is not physically demanding, NAH can “better manage them at Flagstaff Medical Center,” Spyrow said.

New mask recommendations protect patients, health care providers

Of Northern Arizona Healthcare’s 118 employees tested, only four have been positive for the coronavirus. Although Mougin said the four positive cases were “likely not contracted at work,” that number is “four more than we’d like to see.”

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Northern Arizona Healthcare now asks any patient entering any of its facilities to wear either a droplet or surgical mass.

Northern Arizona Healthcare caregivers has also begun to droplet mask to protect its patients as well as protect each other.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

