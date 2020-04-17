4,507 COVID-19 cases in Arizona, 169 deaths

The Arizona Department of Health Services confirmed 19 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the single highest one-day gain since the state began its COVID-19 documentation.

In all, ADHS has attributed 169 deaths to the virus, all in the past 28 days.

ADHS also Friday reported 273 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the state’s total to more than 4,500 cases.

The ADHS Friday morning report confirms 4,507 cases of coronavirus in Arizona, with 545 new cases confirmed in the past two days.

Since first eclipsing 1,000 COVID-19 cases March 30, Arizona has confirmed more than 3,500 new cases in 18 days.

Breakdown of cases

The largest concentration of cases in Arizona remains in Maricopa County, where ADHS reported 2,404 cases as of Friday morning.

Pima County has 819 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo and Coconino counties with 435 and 304 cases, respectively.

Testing data

The ADHS Friday report states 49,230 tests have now been done in Arizona with 8% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 continue to be tested with more frequency than any other age demographic in Arizona, with 20,855 tests. Correspondingly, the 20-44 age group has received the most positive test results with 1,652, which compares with 2,689 positive tests for people 45 and older.

People 65 and older in Arizona have experienced 1,126 positive tests and account for 72% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

Friday’s data from the state also shows that while women are more commonly afflicted with COVID-19 in Arizona (54%), more men die from the virus (59%).

The Arizona Department of Health Services website now includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services Friday reported 71 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county; 26 of them coming from the Verde Valley.

YCCHS reports 10 confirmed cases in Sedona, nine in Cottonwood and seven throughout the rest of the Verde Valley.

YCCHS further reported 1,875 people have been tested in Yavapai County with 96% of those tests being negative.

Women outpace men by a 42-29 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS. County Health Services also reports that five patients afflicted with COVID-19 have fully recovered.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Friday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 43 patients, down 12 patients from Thursday morning. Five patients remain in critical care. VVMC reports three positive cases of coronavirus with 12 tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 41 positive tests with 16 results pending. FMC has admitted 147 patients; 37 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 671,331, with the U.S. death tally exceeding 33,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization Friday reported 2.15 million cases worldwide, with at least 146,000 deaths.

Arizona Need to Know

Cloth Face Coverings: Questions and Answers

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html

For Yavapai County data, visit www.yavapai.us/chs

Yavapai Emergency Operations PPE Donations – see parameters on www.yavapai.us/chs

YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. 928-771-3122.

Yavapai County WIC offers all services online or by phone to existing or new clients – call 928-771-3138.

The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank - 928-442-5103 M-F, 8-5.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

April 17 4,507 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 15 3,962 cases

April 14 3,806 cases

April 13 3,702 cases

April 12 3,539 cases

April 11 3,393 cases

April 10 3,112 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 8 2,726 cases

April 7 2,575 cases

April 6 2,456 cases

April 5 2,269 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

April 3 1,769 cases

April 2 1,598 cases

April 1 1,413 cases

March 31 1,289 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

March 29 919 cases

March 28 773 cases

March 27 665 cases

March 26 508 cases

March 25 401 cases

March 24 326 cases

March 23 235 cases

March 21 106 cases

March 20 63 cases

March 19 44 cases