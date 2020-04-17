County superintendent’s office has ‘no authority’ to change election deadlines

COTTONWOOD — Social distancing practices, as well as other coronavirus-related restrictions, have stalled the efforts of political action groups trying to fill their petitions with signatures.

Friday, Andy Groseta and his Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools, asked Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter for more time to collect signatures on petitions that would allow the consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

In its April 17 letter to Carter, the committee wrote that “these are unusual times, and people are being asked to adapt in ways unimaginable just 60 days ago.”

The committee also sent copies of the letter to Sen. Sylvia Allen, District 6 Representative Bob Thorpe, District 16 Representative John Fillmore, and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

The Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools has until June 1 to collect 1,592 signatures by June 1.

In the letter, the committee “is officially requesting a 60-day extension on the deadline for turning in our school consolidation petitions.”

“We’re half way to completing our petition signatures,” the committee’s letter states. “But frankly, we’re stuck in time. Trusting that you will act favorably and timely to a small adjustment in your election protocol timeline.”

However, Carter is “not aware of any statutory provision” that would allow his office to change the June 1 deadline for the committee to collect 1,592 signatures.

“My office has no authority to make any of those changes,” Carter said. “Could the governor do something different? If legislature wanted to do something, they could.”

Carter also said that “once the rule changes for one person, where does that stop?”

Arizona State Legislature is on recess until further notice due to COVID-19 safety measures

