OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, April 17
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

County superintendent’s office has ‘no authority’ to change election deadlines
Consolidation committee asks Carter for more time to collect consolidation petition signatures

Tim Carter

Tim Carter

By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: April 17, 2020 10:57 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Social distancing practices, as well as other coronavirus-related restrictions, have stalled the efforts of political action groups trying to fill their petitions with signatures.

Friday, Andy Groseta and his Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools, asked Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter for more time to collect signatures on petitions that would allow the consolidation of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

In its April 17 letter to Carter, the committee wrote that “these are unusual times, and people are being asked to adapt in ways unimaginable just 60 days ago.”

The committee also sent copies of the letter to Sen. Sylvia Allen, District 6 Representative Bob Thorpe, District 16 Representative John Fillmore, and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

The Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools has until June 1 to collect 1,592 signatures by June 1.

In the letter, the committee “is officially requesting a 60-day extension on the deadline for turning in our school consolidation petitions.”

“We’re half way to completing our petition signatures,” the committee’s letter states. “But frankly, we’re stuck in time. Trusting that you will act favorably and timely to a small adjustment in your election protocol timeline.”

However, Carter is “not aware of any statutory provision” that would allow his office to change the June 1 deadline for the committee to collect 1,592 signatures.

“My office has no authority to make any of those changes,” Carter said. “Could the governor do something different? If legislature wanted to do something, they could.”

Carter also said that “once the rule changes for one person, where does that stop?”

Arizona State Legislature is on recess until further notice due to COVID-19 safety measures

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Consolidation effort goes forward despite coronavirus restrictions
Senate votes to reconsider consolidation election bill
Grass roots group solicits consolidation election checklist
Consolidation election checklist finalized by Yavapai County school superintendent
Committee wants to delay consolidation election until November 2020
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News