Jerome Cuban Queen gets parking spots, will rebuild

JEROME - It took the Jerome Town Council a total of 34 seconds to approve a settlement agreement with the owners of the former Cuban Queen Bordello Tuesday night.

The settlement, after two years of legal negotiations and endless discussion about parking problems in town, came during a council meeting that was anything but regular - as council members met while at home on computer screens because of the coronavirus crisis.

The former Cuban Queen Bordello building collapsed on a windy afternoon in March 2017, after a century of debauchery, stories of ghosts and endless photos from passing tourists.

Windy Jones and her husband, Josh Lindner, bought the crumbled building and property shorty after that, and proposed to rebuild the one-time bordello in the “style” of the original building, even using scrapped bricks from the Cuban Queen structure.

But their dream turned into two years of negotiation with the town, which included many open meetings and executive sessions arguing their grievance with the town attorney.

They were told by the town they didn’t have valid off-site parking permits for a business without on-site parking. Such a permit is required in order to convert the one-time brothel into a boarding house, according to a letter town officials sent to the owners.

The town’s position is that the variance secured by the previous owners for five parking spaces in 2009 could not be transferred to Jones and Lindner.

Under the new settlement approved Tuesday, “the developer (the Cuban Queen owners) must purchase easements for up to five spaces in the town-owned Clark Street Parking lot” no later than the issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy.

The Cuban Queen owners will have four years to purchase the five off-site parking easements at a cost of $3,356.25 each, according to the agreement posted in the Jerome Council meeting minutes.

Jones said they would be paying the fee for the spaces. “The intention is to move on with the project,” she said.

Last year the town opened up the former public works yard to permit-only parking for 25 vehicles across from town hall.

A plan to use an overlay district for parking spots near the Sliding Jail for the Cuban Queen was discussed last year, but the overlay district has been put on the “back burner” right now, according to Town Manager Candace Gallagher.

The agreement settlement was also signed after the couple filed a Notice of Claim with the Jerome Town attorney on March 5 “of alleged conduct by Town staff that the Developer believes constituted a violation of law.” The town contests the allegations in the NOC, according to the settlement agreement.

But owner Windy Jones on Thursday said that the NOC, which was filed with the town attorney and not in the courts, will be withdrawn with the settlement. “This is a settlement so that it can be resolved outside of court,” Jones said.

“We’re very grateful to Town Council, Planning and Zoning, Design Review,” said Jones, who looks forward to retaining the Cuban Queen’s memory as much as possible with the building’s pieces that were salvageable.

She said she was excited to finally move forward and have the parking issue settled, Jones said. “The very exciting day will be the day we open the doors. We still have a long road ahead.”

Jones said the building approved by Design & Review looks very much like the old building.

They will be starting sooner than later. But with COVID-19, nobody saw this happening and nobody knows when things will be opening with the economic uncertainty, she said.

Jones said the Cuban Queen will be a boarding house with three bedrooms, a small retail and art gallery with memorabilia of the Cuban Queen and the original building.

“We still have the bricks,” Jones said. “We can move forward and be part of the community.”