Arizona closing in on 5,000 COVID-19 cases

More than 50,000 people have now been tested for the COVID-19 virus in Arizona with 92% of those tests coming back negative, according to the Saturday morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

ADHS also reported Saturday there are now 177 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus and 4,719 confirmed cases in the state.

That is a net gain of 212 new cases and eight deaths from the prior 24-hour reporting period, according to ADHS.

Since first eclipsing 1,000 COVID-19 cases March 30, Arizona has confirmed more than 3,700 new cases in 19 days.

Breakdown of cases

The largest concentration of cases in Arizona remains in Maricopa County, where ADHS reported 2,491 cases as of Saturday morning.

Pima County has 856 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo and Coconino counties with 452 and 314 cases, respectively.

Testing data

The ADHS Saturday report states 51,045 tests have now been done in Arizona with 8% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 continue to be tested with more frequency than any other age demographic in Arizona, with 21,591 tests. Correspondingly, the 20-44 age group has received the most positive test results with 1,736.

People 65 and older in Arizona have experienced 1,172 positive tests and account for 72.8% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

Saturday’s data from the state also shows that while women are more commonly afflicted with COVID-19 in Arizona (53%), more men die from the virus (58%).

The Arizona Department of Health Services website now includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Saturday morning report shows COVID-19 cases are holding steady in the county.

YCCHS Saturday reported 72 confirmed cases, one death and five patients who have recovered from the virus.

YCCHS reports 10 confirmed cases in Sedona, nine in Cottonwood and seven throughout the rest of the Verde Valley.

YCCHS further reported 1,931 people have been tested in Yavapai County with 96% of those tests being negative.

Women outpace men by a 42-29 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Saturday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 45 patients. Five patients remain in critical care. VVMC reports four positive cases of coronavirus with nine tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 42 positive tests with 15 results pending. FMC has admitted 155 patients; 36 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 701,610 Saturday morning, with the U.S. death tally exceeding 37,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization Friday reported 2.24 million cases worldwide, with at least 146,000 deaths.

