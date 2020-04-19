Can you help Annabelle Archer celebrate 97th birthday?

COTTONWOOD — April 21 was supposed to be a day that Cottonwood’s Annabelle Archer and her three children would never forget.

Mom and her three “kids” had planned to all meet in Cottonwood to celebrate Archer’s 97th birthday. Annabelle’s son, Randall, lives in Cottonwood and dutifully makes sure his mother has whatever she needs to continue to live alone in the home that she and her now-deceased husband, Ronald, built more than 40 years ago.

Anabelle’s other children, Wilma Sanders (Killeen, Texas) and Don Archer (Running Springs, California) live out of state.

“We always try to do something special on her birthday,” said Sanders. “My husband and I took her and her sister, Rena, on a cruise for her 90th; our daughter Jaime, granddaughter Gabby, and I visited her in Arizona on her 93rd. Don has not been available to visit for many years due to his wife’s Multiple Sclerosis. Sadly, his wife, Shirley, passed away in November 2019 so circumstances changed and this year we were able to have all three of Mom’s children with her on her big day.

“But then, COVID-19 put a halt to our plans.”

So, what to do?

“I had reached out to my Facebook friends about the possibility of sending her birthday cards from as many as possible, but several of them warned me that COVID-19 lives up to five days on paper and the envelopes could easily be contaminated and that just would not work,” Sanders said. “Some said to have her birthday mentioned by the local TV station, but she does not watch TV. Some said to put it in the paper, but she cannot read it due to her macular degeneration.”

So, instead, Sanders and her siblings are asking all of Annabelle’s friends to take a drive by her Verde Village home on Cottontail Run and blast their horns -- not 97 times, mind, you -- but still with enough vigor so Annabelle will know her birthday was not a victim of COVID-19. They are asking friends to do this between 10 a.m. and noon Tuesday, April 21.

“We thought perhaps people driving by and honking their horns and yelling happy birthday might be something to make her feel remembered during this self-isolation,” said Sanders.

In addition to her three children, Annabelle has seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren are scattered across California, Arizona, Texas, Missouri, and Florida.

She is a native of Caldwell, Ohio; moved to Phoenix in 1954; then permanently to Cottonwood in the mid-1970s.